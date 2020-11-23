Jurgen Klopp: Liverpool boss urges Sky and BT to fix schedule

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp
Jurgen Klopp has previously asked BT and Sky to meet up to discuss the schedule

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp says they might struggle to end the season with 11 players and warned "we are all done" unless broadcasters talk to each other about the football schedule.

He was speaking to Sky Sports after his side's 3-0 win over Leicester City.

Liverpool play Atalanta on Wednesday and Brighton on Saturday at 12:30 GMT.

"Everybody tells me it is difficult but it is really difficult for the players. The rest is just a decision on a desk in an office," Klopp said.

In an impassioned interview with Sky's Geoff Shreeves, which was shown by international broadcasters, Klopp said: "If you don't start talking to BT, we are all done.

"Sky and BT have to talk. If we keep playing on Wednesday and Saturday 12:30 I am not sure if we will finish the season with 11 players."

When Klopp was told the clubs had agreed the broadcast deals, he said: "If someone tells me again about contracts I will go really nuts because the contracts were not made for a Covid season.

"You stand here with the facemask, we adapt. Everything changed but the contract with the broadcasters is still 'nope, we have this so we keep this'. What? Everything changed. The whole world changed."

This week will be the third out of four occasions the Reds have played on the Saturday after a Champions League game, although this is the first at lunchtime.

Klopp, Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola and Manchester United counterpart Ole Gunnar Solskjaer have all criticised the TV timings in recent weeks.

"I am discussing this completely calm," Klopp said to Shreeves, "but they say I talk about Liverpool. I don't, I talk about the football players out there.

"Yesterday, [Barcelona's Gerard] Pique - massive knee injury - today maybe [Arsenal's Bukayo] Saka, I'm not sure but it looked like a knee injury. He played all three games for England in the international break.

"People tell us to rotate but who? We have offensive players we could rotate but the rest are kids."

Guardiola and Klopp discussed before their recent meeting that five substitutes should be allowed in games as they are in most of Europe's top leagues and now the English Football League.

"Why we change late [two of their substitutions against Leicester were in the 89th minute] is because we have to constantly think that someone will go down with a muscle injury," Klopp said.

"We cannot change early because if the other one has a muscle injury you end the game with nine players."

Klopp has also previously said he was "slightly concerned" about the amount of travelling his players had to do during international breaks.

In the 71 days since Liverpool's season started on 12 September, the Reds have played 15 matches - with two international breaks in that time.

They have played a game - in either the EFL Cup or Champions League - in every midweek outside international weeks since 20 September.

"We will show up there [Brighton] and we will be shaking," Klopp said. "I think about sending the points, that is how it is because we go there and we lose the game."

  • Klopp isn't complaining about playing Wednesday - Saturday, its Wednesday night - Saturday lunchtime that he objects too. When you factor in travel, it means recovery time is compromised which increases the chance of injury and also affects what TV companies are paying for. Surely it's not impossible to make sure that the teams that play Wednesday night, don't have the 12.30 fixture on Saturday?

    • catseye27 replied:
      did not see klopp complaining when winning the club world cup last season, all that travelling etc.

  • Klopp is absolutely correct.
    A bit of 'Covid' common sense is needed this year in the TV scheduling.
    Oh yes, and dump those ridiculous meaningless internationals.

  • Players these days are just soft.

    When I was a footballer back in the day I played 8 days a week with both legs amputated and one week I played whilst decapitated, whilst also having the plague, cholera, dysentery and being run over constantly by a 40 tonne lorry, whilst also being shot in the head. One match I was eaten by a bear twice.

    Players these days don't know how easy they have it.

    • Blly Bg Blls replied:
      Aye, and tell that to kids these days.

  • Sure, playing 90 mins of football a week isn't exactly taxing, but add in training, sponsorship commitments, travel, pointless internationals etc and you're going to quickly see players burning out.

    I'm not an LFC fan but I'd much rather fewer games with fewer injuries so we can watch the best players at their peak and not shells of them

    • djn replied:
      Spot on. Flog the players and well end up with a worse product with less intensity and entertainment.

  • So many ignorant comments on here. In what other elite sport do the participants compete so often? There is none. That’s because everyone recognises that if elite athletes compete too often they will either get injured or the performance will suffer. To say ‘they are being paid deal with it’ misses the point totally. You either want quality football or poor football, u can’t have both!

    • Lanesra14 replied:
      100% facts.

  • Klopp is talking a lot of sense. This needs to be looked into it even stop pointless international friendlies.

    • AndyB_MOT replied:
      Or scrap the Champions League? I've just saved him at least six matches and as many as thirteen. Problem solved.

  • He has a very good point. The contracts were made and signed before covid so it is so ignorant and lazy of them to say 'well you agreed to it'. Classic example of not reacting to change by dinosaurs and players are dropping like flies as the consequence.

    • OneinSixtyMillion replied:
      ....but the players also refused to re-negotiate their pre-covid contracts

  • the winter break scenario always baffles me...... won't there be fixture congestion later in the season if there is a 2 week break in the winter?

    • redpirate replied:
      Yes and no - the break will allow players bodies to recover. There may be some congestion but the break allows them to prepare for it.

  • premier league teams have a 25 nan squad plus youngsters. maybe clubs need to look at training methods and pitches before they start complaining. let's go back to knockout in Europe thus eliminating dead rubber games. only having the champions in the champions league would benefit the Premier league as it would be more competitive.

    • Lookathisfacejustlookathisface replied:
      You mention dead rubber games. None qualify for that description more than England v Iceland last week. Should have been called off. Was totally unwarranted on players and travelling in these times.

  • how can you play Wednesday then Saturday lunchtime. I understand people will say they are footballers that are paid highly and have no excuses but when the majority your squad is injured you’ll complain and moan about it. The English schedule during December is just crazy compared to other leagues. Bring the 5 subs back and stretch out the December fixtures and cancel Marchs internationals break.

    • 40bob replied:
      I'd gladly swap places for a lot less money

  • I’m not sure I agree entirely with what Klopp has said.

    But every other league in Europe is using 5 subs - yet in England we’ve stuck to 3.

    Don’t be surprised if you see a semi-final of Spain, Germany, Belgium and France in the Euros.

    Clubs need to stop being petty - and look at the bigger picture.

    • redpirate replied:
      It was just stupidity not to have 5 subs.

  • Playing twice a week isn’t the problem , it’s the lack of recovery time in between. The injuries incurred by most teams this year tells the picture best of all. Something had to change or the PL product is devalued to the point that it is worthless.

    • Blly Bg Blls replied:
      Didn't Van Dijk play every minute of premiership football for 2 seasons before his ACL?

  • The amount of injuries is a warning sign for football, its a bad enough spectacle without fans, imagine how rubbish it will be without the top players playing too.

  • New rule. Last man standing.

    Players fight to the death in a battle royale format. One game only. The remaining player wins his team the title.

    • Barts10 replied:
      Football has always had a huge element of endurance and dealing with injuries throughout time. Most squads have 30+ players nowadays. Come on 2 games a week!

  • Whether you like it or not, these players are elite Sportsmen. You cannot expect them to perform at 100% without adequate recovery time. Don't give me the "but they are well paid" argument. No amount of wages ever stopped illness or injury.

  • Killing the goose that laid the golden egg seems appropriate

    Klopp is talking sense

    • Dudley Perkins replied:
      and the game has changed, the physicality of the game is totally different to what it was in say the 80's. Todays players are far fitter but therefore probably more prone to injury.

      and there's too much football on the tele, most of it now is like white noise, its on in the background, not really commanding any attention.
      Overkill

  • Klopp is always moaning - it's the same for everyone, just get on with it

    • Tony Di Wonderful replied:
      Which he stated in the interview you obviously never bothered to watch in your fervour to get here and knock him as quickly as possible.

  • I'd be happy paying Wednesday every week.
    Sheffield Wednesday are shite

  • The players are too tired and overworked?

    Perhaps that explains why they fall over so easily in the penalty area?

    • CymroBlair replied:
      Like all professional athletes they have a better work ethic than the majority of the population. They are humans not robots

  • Yes they're overpaid but i really don't understand why getting them injured is helpful to anyone. Other leagues allow 5 subs so should we. From Munich onwards the game's administrators have never cared about the players.

