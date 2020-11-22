Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Hibernian defender Ryan Porteous says Scotland under-21s followed Scottish FA Covid-19 protocols properly, after 11 of the side were forced to self-isolate after a coach tested positive for the virus (Daily Record) external-link .

And Porteous says a tactical intervention at half-time from head coach Jack Ross helped Hibs take a two-goal lead against Celtic (Scotsman) external-link .

Dundee midfielder Paul McGowan launched into an expletive-laden rant at his team-mates after the 2-0 Championship defeat by Ayr United, citing "passengers" in the squad (Courier) external-link .

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard admits he doesn't know why striker Alfredo Morelos showed his frustration after being substituted in the second-half in the 4-0 win against Aberdeen (Daily Record) external-link .

Celtic midfielder Ryan Christie believes the champions are capable of going on a run of successive wins to close the 11-point gap to Rangers (Herald) external-link .