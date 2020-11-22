Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Morelos, Hibs, Dundee, McGowan
Last updated on .From the section Scottish
Hibernian defender Ryan Porteous says Scotland under-21s followed Scottish FA Covid-19 protocols properly, after 11 of the side were forced to self-isolate after a coach tested positive for the virus (Daily Record).
And Porteous says a tactical intervention at half-time from head coach Jack Ross helped Hibs take a two-goal lead against Celtic (Scotsman).
Dundee midfielder Paul McGowan launched into an expletive-laden rant at his team-mates after the 2-0 Championship defeat by Ayr United, citing "passengers" in the squad (Courier).
Rangers boss Steven Gerrard admits he doesn't know why striker Alfredo Morelos showed his frustration after being substituted in the second-half in the 4-0 win against Aberdeen (Daily Record).
Celtic midfielder Ryan Christie believes the champions are capable of going on a run of successive wins to close the 11-point gap to Rangers (Herald).
Rangers striker Kemar Roofe says he wants to be remembered for more than just his wonder goal from his own half against Standard Liege in the Europa League (Scottish Sun).