Last updated on

Nicolas Pepe took an early bath on Sunday

It was another big weekend in football, in which Jose Mourinho once again showed how to properly park a bus, Liverpool set a new Anfield record, Erling Braut Haaland increased suspicions that he is not human and Arsenal conspired to put us to sleep.

1. Boring, boring Arsenal

Arsenal played out a 0-0 draw with Leeds on Sunday, in a game that could have been prescribed for insomnia.

Fans could have watched this instead.

The Gunners have now gone without a win in four of their past five games and they have scored only once in that time.

Perhaps the most notable moment was when Nicolas Pepe had a clash of heads off the ball with Leeds' Ezgjan Alioski, just after the break. Clearly, he'd seen enough and wanted out.

There was a more uplifting moment before the game when Leeds were led out by a 13-year-old cancer patient as their mascot.

2. Liverpool bring it home

With injuries to lots of first-team players, Liverpool completed a straightforward 3-0 win over Leicester on Sunday, setting a new Anfield record under Jurgen Klopp.

3. Everton are crowd-pleasers

Dominic Calvert-Lewin was back in the goals on Sunday, with a double in a 3-2 win over Fulham. He had a nice message for this fan too.

And isn't this lovely - from a toff to a Toffee.

Richarlison also made an immediate impact on his return from a three-match suspension, getting the assist for Calvert-Lewin's first.

4. Fulham a team of two halves

Meanwhile, Fulham, who have conceded twice as many goals as they've scored this season, continue to look unbalanced.

5. The Golden Boy shines

Erling Braut Haaland had a good weekend. On Saturday, he won the Golden Boy Award for Europe's best under-21 player. Later that day, he scored four goals, including a 15-minute hat-trick, to sink Hertha Berlin.

6. Catch-22

While we're on the subject of Dortmund wunderkids, this story behind Jude Bellingham's shirt number is either a massive compliment to the young man or an ingenious way of fobbing him off.

7. Someone had to say it

With all the changes to the way we watch football since fans were last allowed in stadiums, you could almost be forgiven for failing to notice this seismic change - the introduction of goal music in various grounds around the UK!

8. Prime Mourinho

Jose Mourinho produced another counter-attacking master class on Saturday to earn Tottenham another 2-0 win against Manchester City.

The goals came from Son Heung-min and Giovanni lo Celso, who scored with his first contribution after being brought on.

Meanwhile, Manchester City are a strange side to watch this season, enjoying most of the possession, but unable to score and determined to play dangerous sideways balls in front of Spurs' frontline.

9. It's Sometimes Sunny in Wrexham

In the National League, Wrexham had a good week. After Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney were backed to take over as the club's new owners, a victory over Aldershot Town took them to just a point off National League play-offs.

10. In other bizarre celebrity/local UK team, cross-over news…

We're not really sure how this has come about

We were shook and delighted to discover that American actor Isiah Whitlock - aka Clay Davis - is a fan of Scottish League Two side Stenhousemuir FC. They play Queen's Park next Saturday and suffered a late loss to Annan Athletic on the weekend - after the latter scored in the 90th minute. You could say that the game… *clears throat *… went down to The Wire.

11. Cyber bullying

One of the stranger footballing stories from the weekend was that Manchester United were subject to a cyber-attack.

Conspiracy theories have flooded Twitter.

12. The most wonderful time of the year

And, finally, as we creep up on Christmas, let's just enjoy the opportunity to revel in this, the most magical time for football.

Football brings families together

Relatable content