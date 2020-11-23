Will Smith: Harrogate Town defender out for up to 10 weeks with hamstring injury
Harrogate Town defender Will Smith will be out for up to 10 weeks after suffering "significant" tendon damage to the top of his hamstring.
The 22-year-old was injured in their defeat by Tranmere on 3 November.
Smith, who has played 14 times for the League Two Sulphurites this season, landed on his neck in the incident but was cleared of any spinal issues.
"Surgery should not be needed but Will will be sidelined for 8-10 weeks," said Harrogate head physio Rachel Davis.