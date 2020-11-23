Southend United are bottom of League Two, having won one of their first 12 games this season

Cambridge United say they expect the English Football League to investigate the postponement of Saturday's game at Southend "as a matter of urgency".

Southend said at 22:35 GMT on Friday that the League Two match would not go ahead as a "small number" of players had tested positive for coronavirus and they also had a "plethora" of injuries.

U's chief executive Ian Mather wants contingency plans to be put in place.

"The late postponement was very disappointing for everyone," he said. external-link

"Something clearly went badly wrong for the game to be cancelled so late and there is no point in learning those lessons when we are a long way through the season - they need to be understood now."

The EFL are investigating the circumstances that led to the suspension of the game.

Mather said Cambridge understood that Southend's academy players could not play the fixture as they had not had Covid-19 tests, and he has asked for guidance on what clubs should do in such situations.

"Some of the areas that need to be looked at include at what point should contingency plans be put in place to cope with a lengthening injury list, and whether the time to get test results can be reduced to allow academy players to play at short notice.

"The postponement has been disruptive to our own schedule and will leave us at a competitive disadvantage when the fixture is rearranged in what is a compressed season."

Southend are due to host Forest Green in League Two on Tuesday.