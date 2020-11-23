Ryan Lowe replaced Derek Adams as Plymouth Argyle boss in 2018 - with Adams sacked after they last lost 5-1 in April 2018

Plymouth Argyle manager Ryan Lowe says he is struggling to explain why his side were beaten 5-1 by Fleetwood Town.

The defeat, which ended a six-game unbeaten run, was the heaviest since Lowe took over in the summer of 2018.

"I don't think me as a manager has conceded five goals in all my tenure, whether it was at Bury or at Plymouth Argyle," Lowe told BBC Radio Devon.

"I don't want to continue it because it's not nice, and I didn't see it coming at all."

The loss saw the Pilgrims, who were promoted back to the third tier after a season in League Two in 2019-20 - drop to 10th place in League One.

Plymouth have not lost by such a scoreline since Accrington beat them 5-1 in the penultimate game of the 2017-18 season - a match that saw them drop into the League One relegation places and cost former manager Derek Adams his job as they went on to be relegated.

"We felt we'd set up right, the game plan was right, the training was right, maybe it was a lack of desire on the pitch and a bit more of a positive edge from them," added Lowe.

"They had a game plan and it worked, but you have to give Fleetwood a lot of credit for the way they played, the way they did it, the way they pressed.

"They were play-off semi-finalists last season in League One and should have got promoted, unfortunately they didn't, but in terms of the way their style and the way they play and the way Joey's got them going they're rampant and you've seen that today."

The Pilgrims have not lost back-to-back games league games since Lowe took over, and he wants his players to examine how they played ahead of their trip to Peterborough United on Tuesday night.

"We do have to put a blanket over it dead quick. It won't be forgotten, we may have a look at it next week," said Lowe.

"We've asked the lads to have a look at their own individual performances which and then maybe they can come up with some answers for us.

"Our main priority now is to get them back on the training pitch on Monday and get them ready for a game on Tuesday."