Alen Halilovic spent last season on loan at Dutch side Heerenveen from AC Milan

Birmingham City have signed Croatia international Alen Halilovic.

The 24-year-old midfielder is the 12th signing made by Blues boss Aitor Karanka since he took over on 31 July.

Halilovic was a free agent after being released by Italian Serie A giants AC Milan in October and has signed a short-term deal at St Andrew's.

After 12 games, Karanka's Blues lie 17th in the Championship on 14 points, eight shy of a play-off place but only six clear of the relegation zone.

After starting his career at Dinamo Zagreb, Halilovic spent two years each at Barcelona, Hamburg and AC Milan.

He played for Barcelona's B side in his time at the Nou Camp before then spending the 2015-16 season on loan at Sporting Gijon.

Having moved to Hamburg in 2016, he was then loaned out to another La Liga side Las Palmas in 2017-18.

After joining Milan in 2018, he has twice more been out on loan, to Belgian side Standard Liège and last season to Dutch Eredivisie side Heerenveen.

