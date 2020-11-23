Institute have not been able to play any league football yet this season after their relegation from the Irish Premiership was confirmed by NIFL in June

A request for the Northern Ireland Football League Championship to be reclassified to elite status was not granted by the Irish FA.

NIFL said it made the request recently, before a campaign was launched by managers to have the issue addressed.

Northern Ireland's second tier is not designated as elite by the Irish FA, unlike the Irish Premiership, meaning the 2020-21 campaign has not started.

The 12 Championship teams' bosses made a joint statement last week.

They questioned why the league is not classed as elite, with Institute manager Sean Connor and Queen's University boss Peter Thompson telling Radio Ulster's Sportsound on Saturday that their players' mental health is being affected by the ongoing delay to the start of the league season.

The request by NIFL to the Irish FA for the reclassification came before the managers launched their campaign.

The Irish FA sets the grading for what is deemed as elite football in Northern Ireland, with only elite-level sport able to go ahead during the current Covid-19 restrictions.

"The definition of 'elite' in the context of the current Covid restrictions is based on our understanding that the legislation around 'elite' athletes is aimed at a low volume number of individuals operating at the pinnacle of their sport," an IFA spokesperson said.

"We have been careful therefore to ensure that our definition is consistent with what the legislation is aimed at achieving and therefore kept it to the highest-level teams that operate in men's and women's football in Northern Ireland."

Ballinamallard boss Harry McConkey was among the Championship managers calling for the second-tier league to be immediately granted elite status

It was announced last week that the Championship would kick-off this Saturday, but it was postponed further on Thursday when the Assembly announced extended restrictions, meaning it will not be able to take place until 11 December at the earliest.

In a statement issued to BBC Sport NI on Monday, NIFL said it was not involved in the classification of leagues in relation to elite status.

"Following a formal request from the NIFL Championship Management Committee, the request to reclassify elite status to the Championship league was recently taken to the IFA Board - which was not granted," the league organisers' statement said.

"The 2020-21 NIFL Championship season was due to start on Saturday 28 November, but we will now meet with the club representatives from the Championship Management Committee to provide a revised start date at the earliest availability."

Speaking on Sportsound, Thompson and Connor both said they could not understand why the second tier of football in Northern Ireland was not deemed as elite.

"In terms of mental health and wellbeing, we as a group of 12 united managers are gravely concerned about the impact this is having on our players and staff," said Thompson.

"In my seven years of managing Queen's before lockdown, I can't think of one incident of a player or member of staff coming to me wanting help with their mental health or wellbeing, but in the six months since lockdown I would have to count on both hands the amount of times players or staff have come to me.

"I have had to signpost them to organisations and counselling to get help, not just with their mental health and wellbeing, but also in their home life and professional life. Football plays a huge part in improving mental health and wellbeing, and that is a huge part of this."