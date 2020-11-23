McDermott's Glentoran side beat Linfield 3-0 in last year's Boxing Day derby

Irish Premiership: Linfield v Glentoran Date: Tuesday, 24 November Kick-off: 19:45 GMT Venue: Windsor Park, Belfast Coverage: Live video stream on the BBC Sport website and BBC iPlayer

Glentoran manager Mick McDermott says he is "unaware" of any criticism directed at him from the club's supporters following an indifferent start to the Premiership season.

The Glens are bottom of the table with two points from four matches but will aim to secure their first win of the campaign away to Linfield on Tuesday.

"I don't read newspapers and I don't read social media," said McDermott.

"So I'm not sure. If it's out there I am unaware of it," he added.

The Glens' last two scheduled fixtures have been postponed because of international call-ups and the Northern Ireland Football League's Covid-19 protocols, leaving the east Belfast side playing catch-up on their rivals in more ways than one - their last game was a 0-0 home draw with Larne on 7 November.

Tuesday's rearranged encounter with derby opponents Linfield represents another tough assignment for McDermott's men but the Glens boss says the club's lowly league position will not impact on their preparations for the game.

"It's another game for us, it's another three points to pick up and we will prepare like we always prepare," he explained.

"There is added excitement for the fans and the media because it's a derby game - hopefully we can make it a good spectacle. I've no doubt it'll be a cracking game."

Patrick McClean and Shayne Lavery contend for possession during last season's Boxing Day derby

In contrast to their cross-city rivals, Linfield have made a flying start to the defence of their title with six wins from six outings to sit one point clear at the top of the table.

"We've been performing really well but we haven't hit top gear yet," Linfield striker Andrew Waterworth told BBC Radio Ulster's Sportsound Extra Time programme.

"We have done a lot of video analysis and there have been a lot of weaknesses to our game," continued the 34-year-old, who previously played for Glentoran.

Despite increased interest in other Irish League derbies in recent years, Waterworth believes the traditional 'Big Two' clash between Glentoran and Linfield is still "the marquee game" in the local football calendar.

Waterworth has chipped in with six goals already this term

"In terms of history, tradition and fan bases it's still the most heated, most talked about and most observed game in the Irish League," argued the forward.

"I've played for both clubs and I've always found it to be the main game in the calendar. Bragging rights are up for grabs for both sets of supporters.

"If you win the game you know your fans will go home happy but if you lose you know you are ruining people's day if you don't get that result.

"As a player you can see the build-up and the media hype around it but you have to stay focused on the job and put it in context.

"Like any other game you have roles and responsibilities in possession and out of possession."

In Tuesday night's other rearranged top-flight match, Cliftonville host Ballymena United at Solitude.