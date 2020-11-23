Champions League - Group E
RennesRennes17:55ChelseaChelsea
Venue: Roazhon Park

Rennes v Chelsea: Kai Havertz and Thiago Silva return for Blues in Champions League

Kai Havertz and Thiago Silva
Kai Havertz (left) last played for Chelsea on 31 October

Kai Havertz and Thiago Silva are both in Chelsea's squad for Tuesday's Champions League group game at Rennes (17:55 GMT).

Havertz, 21, is back from a period of self-isolating after testing positive for Covid-19, while Silva, 36, was rested for Saturday's win at Newcastle.

Rennes are likely to be without on-loan Juventus defender Daniele Rugani and Faitout Maouassa.

Left-back Dalbert is suspended after being sent off at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard also confirmed that USA winger Christian Pulisic is nearing a return to action.

The 22-year-old has been out for almost a month with a hamstring strain, but should be fit to face Tottenham on Sunday in the Premier League.

By then the Blues could already have advanced to the knockout phase of the Champions League, with Lampard stressing that their early progression could help alleviate the strain of playing eight games in December.

"I have looked at the schedule and it is brutal. We play Arsenal on Boxing Day and then Aston Villa two days later," he said.

"We need to try to win this game and if we can get into the next round then we could rest players, but we still want to win the group. I am confident in the squad, even if we rotate."

Lampard keen on Giroud stay

Should Lampard be able to rotate his side, one player keen for further involvement is Olivier Giroud.

Giroud played an important key role in Chelsea securing a top-four Premier League spot last term, scoring seven goals in their final 10 matches and has managed five at international level this term.

But the forward, 34, is reportedly concernedexternal-link by a lack of playing time this season and the impact that may have on his chances of representing France at the rearranged European Championships in 2021.

"I do have plans for Oli, he is very important in our squad," Lampard added.

"He was very important last year, he played a lot of games and made a lot of starts. He'll always want to play more but he's a huge member of the squad for me.

"I know he will be important for us going forward, so I want Oli to be here and to stay.

"I have a very good relationship with Oli and if ever he felt that it was going to go a different way then I would happily have that conversation with him."

Chances of qualifying?

Data analysts Gracenote say Chelsea have 99.7% chance of progressing to the knockout stages of the Champions League.

Simon Gleave, head of sports analysis at Nielsen's Gracenote, said: "The only real issue in Group E is whether Sevilla or Chelsea top the pool as both are all but through to the knockout stages."

Chelsea are currently favourites to win the group with a 62% chance according to the Euro Club Index.external-link

Gracenote

Match stats

  • The first European encounter between Rennes and Chelsea was on matchday three of this season's Champions League, with the Blues winning 3-0 at Stamford Bridge.
  • Rennes have hosted English teams twice previously in European competition and won both games, beating Aston Villa in July 2001 in the Intertoto Cup and Arsenal in March 2019 in the Europa League.
  • Chelsea have won just two of their nine away Champions League matches in France (D2 L5), though they won on their last visit there last season, beating Lille 2-1 in the group stage.
  • Rennes are yet to win in any of their three Champions League matches so far (D1 L2) and are only the second French side to fail to win any of their first three games in the competition, after Montpellier (winless in first six).
  • Chelsea are looking to win three consecutive Champions League matches for the first time since December 2015, while they haven't won three in a row without conceding since November 2013.
  • Rennes have lost seven of their last 10 matches in the Europa League/Champions League (W1 D2), although only one of those defeats was in a home match, losing 1-0 against CFR Cluj in October 2019 in the Europa League.
  • Only Marseille (0 goals from 19 shots) have a worse shot conversion rate than Rennes (1 goal from 29 shots, 3.5%) in the Champions League this season. No Rennes player has attempted more than four shots so far (Serhou Guirassy the most, 4).
  • Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham is looking to become the first Blues player to score in four consecutive Champions League starts since Nicolas Anelka in February 2011 (five in a row).
  • Rennes have used five teenagers in the Champions League this season, two more than any other club (Eduardo Camavinga, Jeremy Doku, Adrien Truffert, Brandon Soppy and Yann Gboho). They have given at least one teenage debut in each game, with only Bayer Leverkusen between February and October 2014 giving a teenager a debut in four consecutive matches.
  • All three of Timo Werner's Champions League goals for Chelsea have been penalties - indeed, the German's last five goals in the competition have been from the penalty spot, the joint-longest run of consecutive goals as penalties by a player along with former Sparta Prague defender Vladimir Labant (five in a row between 1999 and 2001).
