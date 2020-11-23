Last updated on .From the section Swansea

Liam Cullen stepped up to Swansea's senior squad earlier in 2020 after a prolific run in the Under-23s

Steve Cooper says he has been waiting for a chance to play Liam Cullen, as the striker looks to join the list of academy products who have thrived at Swansea City.

Cullen, 21, made his first Championship start in Swansea's win over Rotherham.

Swansea have been linked with a move for a forward and have spoken to free agent Fabio Borini, but Cooper has high hopes for Wales Under-21 cap Cullen.

"We like him a lot," said the Swansea boss.

"It's only one game so we should never get too carried away, but it's always nice to see a young man get a chance.

"We had no qualms about putting him in. In fact, we've been waiting for an opportunity to do it because we like him a lot.

"We gave him an opportunity and I thought he took it. He should take a deep breath, be really proud and savour it, while continuing to work hard to get another game under his belt."

Pembrokeshire-born Cullen joined Swansea when aged eight and was a regular goalscorer in the club's youth set-up.

He is now looking to follow the likes of Daniel James, Joe Rodon and Connor Roberts by establishing himself at senior level.

Cullen had made 11 substitute appearances - and scored a key goal at Reading in July - before starting against Rotherham on Saturday in the absence of Andre Ayew and Viktor Gyokeres.

"It could have been an easy option to put him out on loan and we did talk about that, but we felt he was really growing with us," Cooper added.

"He is a great lad, very humble and respectful but at the same time a really good character and I know he possesses a lot of self-belief. So I was never worried about him not being able to handle a first-team game because I know he backs himself."

Cullen could start again when Cooper's side target a fourth successive home win against Sheffield Wednesday on Wednesday.

Swansea must wait to see whether Ayew and defender Marc Guehi overcome muscle injuries in time to feature.

Gyokeres and Jordon Garrick will again be absent after testing positive for Covid-19 but should be in contention for next Sunday's trip to Nottingham Forest.