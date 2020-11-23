Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says Dean Henderson could become one of the world's best keepers, but would not confirm if he will start against Istanbul Basaksehir on Tuesday.
Henderson, 23, played in the Champions League loss to the Turkish champions in Istanbul - United's last group match.
"Dean's not really put a foot wrong and he's developing and maturing along the way," said Solskjaer on Monday.
"Performances will always be the deciding factor on if you play or not."
Henderson returned to Old Trafford in the summer following two impressive loan seasons with Sheffield United but has largely found himself in the role of understudy to the club's established number one David de Gea.
He made his senior England debut in the win over the Republic of Ireland earlier in November, but has featured only three times for United - in the Carabao Cup and the Champions League - leading to reports he could seek another loan move.
Solskjaer added: "Do you know how many games we've got? I disagree completely if [you are suggesting] tomorrow is make or break for Dean.
"He's training with, for me, one of the best goalkeepers in the world. He's got the potential to be one of the best goalkeepers in the world. It's a great competition between them.
"It's not up to me to keep everyone happy."
Team news
United could welcome Paul Pogba back into their squad for Tuesday's game (20:00 GMT kick-off) after the France midfielder missed Saturday's Premier League win over West Brom with a knock.
United, who are the only English club who cannot qualify for the last 16 during this round of fixtures, will be without defenders Phil Jones (knee), and Luke Shaw (hamstring), while midfielder Jesse Lingard is self-isolating after being in contact with someone who tested positive for coronavirus.
Former United defender Rafael is likely to make an Old Trafford return with Istanbul Basaksehir, and ex-Liverpool centre-back Martin Skrtel should also line up for the visitors.
Chances of qualifying?
Data analysts Gracenote say United - who top Group H going into Tuesday's game - have a 72% chance of progressing to the knockout stages.
Simon Gleave, head of sports analysis at Nielsen's Gracenote, said: "Manchester United were looking good prior to matchday three but then suffered a shocking defeat in Istanbul to open up the group again.
According to the Euro Club Index, RB Leipzig are now marginal favourites to progress (75%) from the group ahead of United and Paris St-Germain (50%).
Match stats
- Manchester United have lost three of their past four games against Turkish opponents in European competition.
- Istanbul Basaksehir's only previous away game against an English team in European competition came in August 2018, when they lost 1-0 to Burnley in a Europa League qualifier.
- United have won their past six home games in Europe by an aggregate score of 20-1, including their 5-0 victory over RB Leipzig this season.
- Istanbul Basaksehir have lost their past three away games in European competition, failing to score a goal in their past two.
- France forward Anthony Martial is looking to become the first Manchester United player to score in three consecutive Champions League games since Wayne Rooney in March 2010.
- Istanbul Basaksehir striker Demba Ba has made four previous appearances at Old Trafford, scoring in a 1-1 draw while playing for Newcastle United in November 2011.
- Ba and Edin Visca scored the two goals for Istanbul Basaksehir in their previous win against Manchester United. The last player to score home and away against United in the group stage of a Champions League campaign was Braga's Alan in 2012-13.
