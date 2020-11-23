Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Scotland's football authorities will seek "urgent talks" with the Scottish government over getting fans back to grounds as neighbouring England prepares for supporters' return.

A maximum of 4,000 fans will be allowed at outdoor events in the lowest-risk English areas from early next month.

Only a few areas in Scotland are considered safe enough for spectators in stadia - a maximum of 300.

And Scottish football's joint response group says fans' return is "essential".

Council areas in Scotland are in one of five tiers dictated by the prevalence of coronavirus and Inverness Caledonian Thistle and Ross County can have 300 fans at games as they play in a tier 1 area.

The Scottish government are expected to announce which council areas will move into different tiers on Tuesday.

"The news that clubs in England can prepare for the return of supporters is clearly extremely positive," said JRG spokesperson.

"We will be seeking further urgent talks with the Scottish Government to establish a roadmap to getting fans safely back into Scottish grounds as soon as possible.

"Many of our clubs are in extremely precarious positions, given the enormous reliance on gate income in the Scottish game.

"Getting Scottish fans back into watch their beloved local clubs in the open air, in a controlled and carefully-regulated way, is absolutely essential for the future of Scottish clubs."