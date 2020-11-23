Last updated on .From the section Preston

Darnell Fisher (right) was seen remonstrating with referee David Webb after the full-time whistle

Preston defender Darnell Fisher has been charged with improper conduct by the Football Association after appearing to grab the genitals of Sheffield Wednesday's Callum Paterson.

Fisher, 26, has until 18:00 GMT on Tuesday to respond to the charge.

Camera footage showed Fisher touch Paterson twice in the groin area during Preston's win on Saturday.

The alleged incident in the 62nd minute at Deepdale was not seen at the time by the match officials.