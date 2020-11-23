Last updated on .From the section Republic of Ireland

Campbell is back in the Republic of Ireland squad for the first time in more than a year

Manchester City defender Megan Campbell is back in the Republic of Ireland women's squad for their European Championship qualifier against Germany at Tallaght Stadium on 1 December.

Campbell returns to the squad for the first time since October 2019 after recovering from a long-term hip injury.

Injury rules out midfielder Megan Connolly.

Hayley Nolan and Alli Murphy are considered close contacts following a Covid case at London City Lionesses.

Kyra Carusa is unable to travel to the Republic of Ireland because of Covid protocols in Denmark.

The squad will meet up on Sunday at the FAI National Training Centre for what is the final game in this Group for manager Vera Pauw's team.

Germany have already been confirmed as Group I winners, which means that the runner-up spot and a place in a qualifying play-off is now between second-placed Republic of Ireland (13 points) and third-placed Ukraine (12 points).

Ukraine play Montenegro in their final group game.

Pauw's team currently hold a better goal difference so they need to equal or better Ukraine's result in order to seal second spot.

They face a very uphill task however as Germany have a 100% record so far and have yet to concede a single goal, having scored 37 in their six matches.

Republic of Ireland squad:

Goalkeepers: Marie Hourihan, Courtney Brosnan, Grace Moloney, Niamh Reid-Burke

Defenders: Harriet Scott, Keeva Keenan, Claire Walsh, Louise Quinn , Diane Caldwell, Claire O'Riordan, Megan Campbell, Eabha O'Mahony, Isibeal Atkinson, Aine O'Gorman

Midfielders: Niamh Fahey, Jamie Finn, Denise O'Sullivan, Niamh Farrelly, Ruesha Littlejohn, Ellen Molloy, Jessica Ziu, Emily Whelan

Forwards: Katie McCabe, Heather Payne, Leanne Kiernan, Amber Barrett, Rianna Jarrett