Last updated on .From the section Celtic

Celtic's 'lazy' defending angers Lennon

Neil Lennon will not "panic" over Celtic's recent form, says his former Edinburgh derby rival Craig Levein.

Defending Scottish Premiership champions Celtic trail leaders Rangers by 11 points, but have two games in hand.

And Lennon said he could not "defend" his players following Saturday's 2-2 draw with his former club Hibernian.

"He's been in situations like this before and he'll come out the other side," said ex-Hearts boss Levein.

"Neil Lennon knows more about being an Old Firm manager than just about anybody. He's had two fairly lengthy spells at it. I don't think there'll be any panic from Neil. He's seen it all before."

Lennon pondered whether Celtic had "lost a bit of hunger" after coming from two down to draw at Easter Road.

"He's frustrated because he expects better from that group of players," added Levein on BBC Radio Scotland's Sportsound. "That's why he's saying what he's saying.

"He's not having a go at his players just for having a go at his players, it's to try and get some sort of reaction. I just hear a frustrated manager.

"We've still to see what happens after the turn of the year, whether Rangers can continue their form. I think that's a really important part of this.

"There's a transfer window to come in January and I think if Celtic need more players in, they'll bring more players in."