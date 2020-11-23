Last updated on .From the section Football

Maurice Setters assisted Jack Charlton as the Republic of Ireland reached three major tournaments

Maurice Setters, the former Republic of Ireland assistant manager, has died aged 83.

Setters was number two to Republic boss Jack Charlton as the pair guided the country to the 1990 and 1994 World Cups and 1988 European Championship.

Midfielder Setters' playing career included 194 appearances for Manchester United in the 1960s, after spells at West Bromwich Albion and Exeter City.

He also went on to play for Stoke City, Coventry City and Charlton Athletic.

As a manager, Setters took charge of Doncaster Rovers in the 1970s, before spells in caretaker charge of Rotherham and Sheffield Wednesday.

But it was as Charlton's right-hand man where he made his mark in the coaching world, reaching the quarter-finals of the World Cup in Italy in 1990.

"The Football Association of Ireland are saddened to hear of the death of Maurice Setters," the FAI posted on social media.

"Assistant manager to Jack Charlton and a former Ireland Under-21 manager, Maurice played a key role in the success of the Irish team in the 1980s and 1990s. May he rest in peace"

Setters died at Doncaster Royal Infirmary on Sunday.

Manchester United said on social media: "We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Maurice Setters.

"Maurice played 194 times for United in the 1960s, winning the FA Cup in 1963 and captaining the team on a number of occasions.

"We send our sincere condolences to those closest to him. Rest in peace, Maurice."