Can you name the Premier League players who played every minute for 71 games or more?
Wolves captain Conor Coady had played every minute of every Premier League game since their promotion two and a half years ago, but that 84-game, 7,560-minute run has come to an end.
The centre-back, 27, was left out of the squad for Monday's 1-1 draw with Southampton. He had come into contact with someone with coronavirus while on England duty and has had to self-isolate.
It was the first time since 2012 that Wolves played a Premier League game without Coady.
He ranks third on the Premier League list for consecutive 90-minute appearances by outfield players. Can you name the other 10 of the top 11? You have four minutes...
