Rotherham United v Brentford

RotherhamRotherham United20:00BrentfordBrentford
Match report to follow.
Last updated on .From the section Championship
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Norwich
|14
|8
|4
|2
|18
|11
|7
|28
|2
|Bournemouth
|14
|7
|6
|1
|23
|13
|10
|27
|3
|Watford
|14
|7
|5
|2
|19
|11
|8
|26
|4
|Swansea
|14
|7
|5
|2
|16
|8
|8
|26
|5
|Reading
|14
|8
|2
|4
|23
|18
|5
|26
|6
|Bristol City
|14
|7
|3
|4
|17
|14
|3
|24
|7
|Brentford
|14
|6
|5
|3
|20
|13
|7
|23
|8
|Stoke
|14
|6
|4
|4
|21
|18
|3
|22
|9
|Blackburn
|14
|6
|3
|5
|27
|16
|11
|21
|10
|Middlesbrough
|14
|5
|6
|3
|14
|9
|5
|21
|11
|Millwall
|14
|4
|8
|2
|12
|10
|2
|20
|12
|Luton
|14
|5
|4
|5
|11
|17
|-6
|19
|13
|Huddersfield
|14
|5
|3
|6
|18
|19
|-1
|18
|14
|Cardiff
|14
|4
|5
|5
|17
|13
|4
|17
|15
|QPR
|14
|4
|5
|5
|16
|20
|-4
|17
|16
|Barnsley
|14
|4
|4
|6
|15
|16
|-1
|16
|17
|Birmingham
|14
|3
|7
|4
|10
|12
|-2
|16
|18
|Preston
|14
|5
|1
|8
|17
|21
|-4
|16
|19
|Rotherham
|14
|3
|4
|7
|14
|18
|-4
|13
|20
|Coventry
|14
|3
|4
|7
|14
|24
|-10
|13
|21
|Nottm Forest
|14
|3
|3
|8
|9
|17
|-8
|12
|22
|Wycombe
|14
|2
|4
|8
|7
|20
|-13
|10
|23
|Sheff Wed
|14
|3
|5
|6
|7
|12
|-5
|8
|24
|Derby
|14
|1
|4
|9
|6
|21
|-15
|7