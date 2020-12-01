League One
BlackpoolBlackpool19:00PortsmouthPortsmouth
Venue: Bloomfield Road, England

Blackpool v Portsmouth

Line-ups

Blackpool

  • 1Maxwell
  • 20Turton
  • 21Ekpiteta
  • 26Ballard
  • 3Husband
  • 12Dougall
  • 8Anderson
  • 6Robson
  • 22Hamilton
  • 9Yates
  • 10Kaikai

Substitutes

  • 2Lawrence-Gabriel
  • 13Sims
  • 14Madine
  • 15Mitchell
  • 19Kemp
  • 23Grétarsson
  • 31Woodburn

Portsmouth

  • 1MacGillivray
  • 2Johnson
  • 6Whatmough
  • 20Raggett
  • 3Brown
  • 7Williams
  • 4Naylor
  • 14Cannon
  • 11Curtis
  • 19Harness
  • 9Marquis

Substitutes

  • 8Close
  • 10Harrison
  • 15Nicolaisen
  • 23Pring
  • 26Hiwula-Mayifuila
  • 35Bass
  • 37Mnoga
Referee:
Josh Smith

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hull13100324101430
2Peterborough1491423131028
3Charlton138231912726
4Lincoln City13823169726
5Portsmouth1474326141225
6Ipswich148151915425
7Fleetwood1472525141123
8Sunderland136521711623
9Accrington117131410422
10Doncaster126332214821
11Plymouth135442021-119
12Wimbledon134541616017
13Gillingham135261317-417
14Crewe145181314-116
15Blackpool135171418-416
16Swindon145181926-716
17Northampton144371423-915
18MK Dons143561619-314
19Oxford Utd134181523-813
20Rochdale133461220-813
21Bristol Rovers133461120-913
22Burton142481828-1010
23Shrewsbury131661321-89
24Wigan13229920-118
View full League One table

