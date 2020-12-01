League One
SunderlandSunderland19:00BurtonBurton Albion
Venue: Stadium of Light, England

Sunderland v Burton Albion

Last updated on .From the section League One

Line-ups

Sunderland

  • 20Matthews
  • 2McLaughlin
  • 5Wright
  • 3Flanagan
  • 13O'Nien
  • 6Power
  • 23Leadbitter
  • 14Scowen
  • 33Hume
  • 9Wyke
  • 17Embleton

Substitutes

  • 1Burge
  • 7Maguire
  • 8Dobson
  • 16Sanderson
  • 18Graham
  • 22Grigg
  • 25McFadzean

Burton

  • 1O'Hara
  • 2Brayford
  • 37Hughes
  • 5Bostwick
  • 3Daniel
  • 7Quinn
  • 25Gilligan
  • 4Edwards
  • 8Powell
  • 18Vernam
  • 10Akins

Substitutes

  • 6Wallace
  • 11Lawless
  • 12Fox
  • 21O'Toole
  • 22Gallacher
  • 24Garratt
  • 38Ennis
Referee:
Chris Sarginson

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hull13100324101430
2Peterborough1491423131028
3Charlton138231912726
4Lincoln City13823169726
5Portsmouth1474326141225
6Ipswich148151915425
7Fleetwood1472525141123
8Sunderland136521711623
9Accrington117131410422
10Doncaster126332214821
11Plymouth135442021-119
12Wimbledon134541616017
13Gillingham135261317-417
14Crewe145181314-116
15Blackpool135171418-416
16Swindon145181926-716
17Northampton144371423-915
18MK Dons143561619-314
19Oxford Utd134181523-813
20Rochdale133461220-813
21Bristol Rovers133461120-913
22Burton142481828-1010
23Shrewsbury131661321-89
24Wigan13229920-118
View full League One table

Top Stories