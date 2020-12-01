League Two
OldhamOldham Athletic19:00TranmereTranmere Rovers
Venue: Boundary Park, England

Oldham Athletic v Tranmere Rovers

Last updated on .From the section League Two

Line-ups

Oldham

  • 1Lawlor
  • 14Fage
  • 22Diarra
  • 5Piergianni
  • 3Borthwick-Jackson
  • 16Ntambwe
  • 18McAleny
  • 6Garrity
  • 25McCalmont
  • 10Keillor-Dunn
  • 9Rowe

Substitutes

  • 2Clarke
  • 4Coelho Jombati
  • 8Whelan
  • 11Grant
  • 17Barnett
  • 33Bilboe
  • 34Hamer

Tranmere

  • 1Davies
  • 2O'Connor
  • 26Clarke
  • 6Monthe
  • 18MacDonald
  • 8Spearing
  • 22Lewis
  • 19Feeney
  • 7Morris
  • 9Vaughan
  • 14Woolery

Substitutes

  • 3Ridehalgh
  • 4Nelson
  • 13Murphy
  • 17Khan
  • 28Banks
  • 29Smith
  • 35Lloyd-McGoldrick
Referee:
Alan Young

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Newport1392221111029
2Cheltenham1482422121026
3Cambridge1374226101625
4Forest Green147431913625
5Exeter146622617924
6Leyton Orient157352417724
7Carlisle147251915423
8Salford1364321111022
9Bolton156451718-122
10Tranmere146351715221
11Colchester135532020020
12Morecambe155551725-820
13Harrogate145451514119
14Port Vale156181818019
15Crawley145361918118
16Walsall143831316-317
17Oldham145272127-617
18Grimsby124351118-715
19Barrow152852022-214
20Bradford133461317-413
21Stevenage142571015-511
22Mansfield141851319-611
23Scunthorpe12327819-1111
24Southend141211629-235
View full League Two table

Top Stories