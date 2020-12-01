Morecambe v Barrow

Corner, Morecambe. Conceded by Harrison Biggins.
Line-ups
Morecambe
- 12Halstead
- 5Lavelle
- 6Davis
- 4Knight-Percival
- 2Mellor
- 20Phillips
- 24Songo'o
- 3Hendrie
- 16O'Sullivan
- 9Stockton
- 11Mendes Gomes
Substitutes
- 1Turner
- 7Slew
- 8Diagouraga
- 14Kenyon
- 17Leitch-Smith
- 18Pringle
- 21Cooney
Barrow
- 1Dixon
- 6HirdBooked at 15mins
- 5Platt
- 3Brough
- 27Barry
- 28Taylor
- 4Taylor
- 11KaySubstituted forWilsonat 19'minutes
- 25Biggins
- 9Quigley
- 33James
Substitutes
- 2Brown
- 7Gribbin
- 12Lillis
- 19Wilson
- 20Angus
- 29Reid
- Referee:
- Thomas Bramall
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home49%
- Away51%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away0
- Corners
- Home3
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home1
- Away3
Live Text
Substitution
Substitution, Barrow. Scott Wilson replaces Josh Kay.
John O'Sullivan (Morecambe) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jason Taylor (Barrow).
Offside, Morecambe. Adam Phillips tries a through ball, but Harry Davis is caught offside.
Dismissal
Sam Hird (Barrow) is shown the red card.
Hand ball by Sam Hird (Barrow).
Goal!
Goal! Morecambe 1, Barrow 0. Carlos Mendes Gomes (Morecambe) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the centre of the goal.
Attempt blocked. John O'Sullivan (Morecambe) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Adam Phillips.
Post update
Attempt saved. Adam Phillips (Morecambe) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Cole Stockton.
Attempt blocked. Scott Quigley (Barrow) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Bradley Barry.
Post update
Offside, Morecambe. Adam Phillips tries a through ball, but Carlos Mendes Gomes is caught offside.
Attempt blocked. John O'Sullivan (Morecambe) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Carlos Mendes Gomes.
Attempt missed. Scott Quigley (Barrow) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Chris Taylor.
Post update
Cole Stockton (Morecambe) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Matthew Platt (Barrow).
Foul by Stephen Hendrie (Morecambe).
Post update
Bradley Barry (Barrow) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Nathaniel Knight-Percival (Morecambe) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Harry Davis with a headed pass following a corner.
Corner, Morecambe. Conceded by Joel Dixon.
