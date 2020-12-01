League Two
MorecambeMorecambe1BarrowBarrow0

Morecambe v Barrow

Line-ups

Morecambe

  • 12Halstead
  • 5Lavelle
  • 6Davis
  • 4Knight-Percival
  • 2Mellor
  • 20Phillips
  • 24Songo'o
  • 3Hendrie
  • 16O'Sullivan
  • 9Stockton
  • 11Mendes Gomes

Substitutes

  • 1Turner
  • 7Slew
  • 8Diagouraga
  • 14Kenyon
  • 17Leitch-Smith
  • 18Pringle
  • 21Cooney

Barrow

  • 1Dixon
  • 6HirdBooked at 15mins
  • 5Platt
  • 3Brough
  • 27Barry
  • 28Taylor
  • 4Taylor
  • 11KaySubstituted forWilsonat 19'minutes
  • 25Biggins
  • 9Quigley
  • 33James

Substitutes

  • 2Brown
  • 7Gribbin
  • 12Lillis
  • 19Wilson
  • 20Angus
  • 29Reid
Referee:
Thomas Bramall

Match Stats

Home TeamMorecambeAway TeamBarrow
Possession
Home49%
Away51%
Shots
Home6
Away2
Shots on Target
Home3
Away0
Corners
Home3
Away0
Fouls
Home1
Away3

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Corner, Morecambe. Conceded by Harrison Biggins.

  2. Substitution

    Substitution, Barrow. Scott Wilson replaces Josh Kay.

  3. Post update

    John O'Sullivan (Morecambe) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Jason Taylor (Barrow).

  5. Post update

    Offside, Morecambe. Adam Phillips tries a through ball, but Harry Davis is caught offside.

  6. Dismissal

    Sam Hird (Barrow) is shown the red card.

  7. Post update

    Hand ball by Sam Hird (Barrow).

  8. Goal!

    Goal! Morecambe 1, Barrow 0. Carlos Mendes Gomes (Morecambe) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the centre of the goal.

  9. Post update

    Attempt blocked. John O'Sullivan (Morecambe) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Adam Phillips.

  10. Post update

    Attempt saved. Adam Phillips (Morecambe) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Cole Stockton.

  11. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Scott Quigley (Barrow) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Bradley Barry.

  12. Post update

    Offside, Morecambe. Adam Phillips tries a through ball, but Carlos Mendes Gomes is caught offside.

  13. Post update

    Attempt blocked. John O'Sullivan (Morecambe) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Carlos Mendes Gomes.

  14. Post update

    Attempt missed. Scott Quigley (Barrow) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Chris Taylor.

  15. Post update

    Cole Stockton (Morecambe) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Matthew Platt (Barrow).

  17. Post update

    Foul by Stephen Hendrie (Morecambe).

  18. Post update

    Bradley Barry (Barrow) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  19. Post update

    Attempt missed. Nathaniel Knight-Percival (Morecambe) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Harry Davis with a headed pass following a corner.

  20. Post update

    Corner, Morecambe. Conceded by Joel Dixon.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Newport1392221111029
2Cheltenham1482422121026
3Cambridge1374226101625
4Forest Green147431913625
5Exeter146622617924
6Leyton Orient157352417724
7Carlisle147251915423
8Salford1364321111022
9Bolton156451718-122
10Morecambe156451825-722
11Tranmere146351715221
12Colchester135532020020
13Harrogate145451514119
14Port Vale156181818019
15Crawley145361918118
16Walsall143831316-317
17Oldham145272127-617
18Grimsby124351118-715
19Barrow152762023-313
20Bradford133461317-413
21Stevenage142571015-511
22Mansfield141851319-611
23Scunthorpe12327819-1111
24Southend141211629-235
