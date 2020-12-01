League Two
ColchesterColchester United19:00CrawleyCrawley Town
Venue: JobServe Community Stadium, England

Colchester United v Crawley Town

Last updated on .From the section League Two

Line-ups

Colchester

  • 1Gerken
  • 2Welch-Hayes
  • 6Sowunmi
  • 18Eastman
  • 3Bramall
  • 24Stevenson
  • 14Chilvers
  • 11Harriott
  • 23Poku
  • 7Senior
  • 10Brown

Substitutes

  • 4Lapslie
  • 9Norris
  • 26Gambin
  • 29George
  • 33Marshall
  • 35Cracknell
  • 39Folivi

Crawley

  • 1Morris
  • 19Tunnicliffe
  • 24Craig
  • 6Dallison-Lisbon
  • 18Sesay
  • 39Hessenthaler
  • 8Powell
  • 25Tsaroulla
  • 10Nadesan
  • 16Nichols
  • 36Watters

Substitutes

  • 5McNerney
  • 9German
  • 11Frost
  • 20Matthews
  • 23Ashford
  • 26Galach
  • 37Nelson
Referee:
Brett Huxtable

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Newport1392221111029
2Cheltenham1482422121026
3Cambridge1374226101625
4Forest Green147431913625
5Exeter146622617924
6Leyton Orient157352417724
7Carlisle147251915423
8Salford1364321111022
9Bolton156451718-122
10Morecambe156451825-722
11Tranmere146351715221
12Colchester135532020020
13Harrogate145451514119
14Port Vale156181818019
15Crawley145361918118
16Walsall143831316-317
17Oldham145272127-617
18Grimsby124351118-715
19Barrow152762023-313
20Bradford133461317-413
21Stevenage142571015-511
22Mansfield141851319-611
23Scunthorpe12327819-1111
24Southend141211629-235
View full League Two table

Top Stories