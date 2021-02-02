Boreham Wood v Weymouth

Boreham WoodBoreham Wood19:45WeymouthWeymouth
Match details to follow.
Last updated on .From the section National League
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Torquay
|20
|13
|4
|3
|40
|17
|23
|43
|2
|Hartlepool
|19
|10
|3
|6
|27
|20
|7
|33
|3
|Stockport
|17
|9
|4
|4
|29
|18
|11
|31
|4
|Sutton United
|17
|9
|4
|4
|28
|17
|11
|31
|5
|Notts County
|17
|9
|3
|5
|22
|13
|9
|30
|6
|Maidenhead United
|17
|9
|3
|5
|28
|25
|3
|30
|7
|Altrincham
|20
|8
|6
|6
|24
|22
|2
|30
|8
|Halifax
|20
|7
|6
|7
|32
|25
|7
|27
|9
|Wrexham
|18
|8
|3
|7
|23
|19
|4
|27
|10
|Bromley
|17
|7
|5
|5
|28
|21
|7
|26
|11
|Eastleigh
|17
|7
|5
|5
|26
|20
|6
|26
|12
|Solihull Moors
|15
|8
|1
|6
|20
|15
|5
|25
|13
|Chesterfield
|18
|7
|3
|8
|30
|23
|7
|24
|14
|Boreham Wood
|17
|6
|6
|5
|19
|14
|5
|24
|15
|Aldershot
|19
|7
|3
|9
|26
|29
|-3
|24
|16
|Woking
|19
|6
|5
|8
|23
|24
|-1
|23
|17
|Dag & Red
|18
|6
|4
|8
|16
|23
|-7
|22
|18
|Wealdstone
|18
|6
|3
|9
|26
|39
|-13
|21
|19
|Yeovil
|17
|5
|5
|7
|25
|29
|-4
|20
|20
|King's Lynn
|17
|5
|3
|9
|21
|36
|-15
|18
|21
|Weymouth
|19
|4
|3
|12
|20
|32
|-12
|15
|22
|Dover
|15
|3
|1
|11
|12
|35
|-23
|10
|23
|Barnet
|17
|2
|3
|12
|13
|42
|-29
|9