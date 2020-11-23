Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Glasgow City have been drawn against Sparta Prague in the last 32 of the Women's Champions League.

The Czech side finished as runners-up in their domestic league last season, and lead the way so far this term.

The first leg will be played on 9 or 10 December with the return match at Broadwood a week later.

City emerged from two rounds of qualifying to enter the main draw, beating Irish side Peamount and KR Reykjavik on penalties.

Sparta Prague received a bye to the knockout stages.

Scott Booth's side reached the quarter-finals of the tournament last season, before losing 9-1 to eventual finalists Wolfsburg.

They have made a perfect start to their quest for a 14th straight Scottish Women's Premier League title, making it five wins from five with victory against Hearts on Sunday.