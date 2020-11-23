Last updated on .From the section Derby

Steve McClaren has been out of football since being sacked as QPR manager on 1 April 2019

Two-time Derby County manager Steve McClaren has returned to the club after more than three years away and is set to become technical director.

The former England boss, 59, will be an advisor to the club's current board and will take up his new role permanently when a planned takeover goes through.

Derventio Holdings, run by Sheikh Khaled bin Zayed Al Nehayan, is in the process of buying the club.

The Rams are looking for a new manager after Phillip Cocu left this month.

Former England striker Wayne Rooney is currently in joint caretaker charge of the Rams alongside Liam Rosenior, Shay Given and Justin Walker, with Derby bottom of the Championship having won just once this season.

They have not scored for three games and have not found the net more than once in a game since the final match of last season.

"We are delighted to have Steve's help and support at this critical time," Derby chief executive Stephen Pearce told the club website. external-link

"His knowledge, experience, and academic qualifications will be invaluable to us. I am sure he will make a huge contribution."

McClaren is set to be in charge of all footballing operations at the Championship club and will mentor Rooney and fellow coaches Rosenior, Given and Walker while they are temporarily leading the first team.

He has a long history with Derby having first been a player at the club in the mid-1980s before being assistant manager to Jim Smith as the club won promotion to the Premier League in 1995.

McClaren left the club in 1999 to become Sir Alex Ferguson's assistant at Manchester United and returned as manager in 2013 after spells in charge of Middlesbrough, England, FC Twente, Wolfsburg and Nottingham Forest.

He was sacked by Derby in May 2015, but returned 16 months later for a five-month spell at the helm.