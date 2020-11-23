Women's Champions League: Chelsea drawn against Benfica, Manchester City face Gothenburg
Last updated on .From the section Women's Football
Chelsea Women have been drawn against Portuguese champions Benfica in the round of 32 in the Champions League.
Meanwhile, Manchester City will face Swedish side Gothenburg.
Chelsea reached the semi-finals of the competition when they were last involved in 2018-19 before losing to eventual winners Lyon.
Manchester City, who are currently fifth in the Women's Super League, were knocked out in the round of 16 by Atletico Madrid last season.
Scottish champions Glasgow City, who reached the quarter-finals last season, have been drawn against Czech side Sparta Prague.
All of the two-legged ties will be played on 9-10 and 15-16 December.
The draw in full:
St Polten v Zurich
Lanchkhuti v Rosengard
Gothenburg v Manchester City
Sparta Prague v Glasgow City
Juventus v Lyon
ZFK Spartak v Wolfsburg
Fiorentina v Slavia Prague
Benfica v Chelsea
Pomurje v Fortuna Hjørring
Kharkiv v BIIK-Kazygurt
Vålerenga v Brondby
Ajax v Bayern Munich
PSV Eindhoven v Barcelona
FC Minsk v LSK Kvinner
Gornik Leczna v Paris St-Germain
Servette v Atletico Madrid