England women: Karen Bardsley and Katie Zelem join training camp squad
Last updated on .From the section Women's Football
Manchester City goalkeeper Karen Bardsley and Manchester United midfielder Katie Zelem have joined England women's training camp.
Birmingham City's Hannah Hampton and Bardsley's Manchester City team-mates Chloe Kelly and Alex Greenwood have withdrawn from the squad.
The 10-day training camp at St George's Park will include two in-house training fixtures for Phil Neville's squad.
The first fixture will be played at Stoke City on Friday, 27 November.
