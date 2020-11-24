Last updated on .From the section Irish

FAI Cup: Sligo Rovers v Derry City Venue: The Showgrounds, Sligo Date: Wednesday, 25 November Kick-off: 19:30 GMT Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio Foyle and the BBC Sport website

Derry City boss Declan Devine says his side have been unable to train in the build-up to their FAI Cup quarter-final against Sligo Rovers due to issues surrounding Covid-19.

While only "one or two" cases have been confirmed within the squad, the first team have been isolating following advice from public health authorities.

The Candystripes have not played since their 1-1 draw with Cork on 9 November.

"We go into the game with very little preparation to be honest," said Devine.

"We're going to have to use our full squad, our full quota of substitutes because we haven't had any training in the last month."

After a desperately disappointing league campaign, in which they finished just one point above the relegation play-off place, Derry's only route into Europe next season is through the cup.

Earlier this month they avoided punishment for failing to fulfil their fixtures against Shamrock Rovers after a first team player and a backroom team member tested positive for the virus.

"The club have done everything correctly in terms of putting procedures in place for preventing a Covid outbreak within the club," said Devine.

"Public health (authorities) have given us advice on a couple of occasions now over the last month that we had to self-isolate.

"I think that is mostly down to one or two cases coming into the club because the numbers in Derry, Strabane and Donegal have been so high, it was only a matter of time."

In contrast to Derry's on-field fortunes, Sligo enjoyed a largely positive league campaign, finishing fourth.

The winner of Wednesday's game at the Showgrounds will meet newly-crowned league champions Shamrock Rovers in the semi-finals.