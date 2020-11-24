Last updated on .From the section Irish

Jay Donnelly scored one and set one up for Glentoran

Linfield's Jimmy Callacher headed home an equaliser with the final touch of a hugely dramatic second half to grab a 3-3 draw against Glentoran, who finished the match with nine men.

Jordan Stewart gave Linfield a half-time lead that was equalised by Paul O'Neill, with Shayne Lavery restoring the Blues' advantage with a penalty.

Jay Donnelly levelled and Glens keeper Dayle Coleing was sent off before Robbie McDaid put his side 3-2 up.

Seanan Clucas was sent off late on.

In Tuesday night's other Irish Premiership match, Ballymena United secured an impressive 4-0 away win over Cliftonville at Solitude.

Summer signing Shay McCartan produced a superb individual performance for the Sky Blues, scoring twice with Paul McElroy and captain Leroy Miller also on target.

Leaders Linfield went into the top v bottom clash at Windsor Park having won all of their six Irish Premiership matches so far this season and took a 33rd minute lead thanks to a goalkeeping error from Coleing.

Big Two derby comes to life in second half

Stewart produced superb skill to dance round Clucas with a step-over but his angled drive looked like being save by Coleing before the keeper fumbled and palmed the ball in at his near post.

Great skill from Jordan Stewart led Linfield's opening goal

The Blues had controlled a drab first half but the game burst into life after the break with O'Neill equalising on 49 minutes, poking home the rebound after home stopper Chris Johns failed to hold a low Robbie McDaid drive.

Coleing was again at fault for Linfield's second in the 66th minute, failing to control a Clucas back pass and bringing down Stephen Fallon to concede a spot-kick, which Lavery squeezed home despite the Glens keeper getting his hands on it.

Donnelly's equaliser just three minutes later was the goal of the night, with the former Cliftonville forward controlling a Dale Gorman pass superbly with his chest before showing quick feet to finish.

Coleling was sent off in the 75th minute when he came off his line to clear but mis-kicked and fell into Lavery, bringing the striker down as he went through on goal.

McDaid thought he had given the Glens their first league win of the campaign when he slid home a composed finish on 87 minutes from a clever touch and pass by Donnelly.

Clucas was shown a straight red card for a needless late challenge on Navid Nasseri before Callacher rose at the back post in the fifth minute of injury time to head home a Lavery cross and make it 3-3 at the final whistle.

McCartan inspires Ballymena to Solitude win

At Solitude, Ballymena moved level on points with Cliftonville after a thoroughly impressive win over the Reds.

Northern Ireland international McCartan was a cut above the rest and it was the former Bradford City man's ninth-minute drive from 25 yards that got the ball rolling for David Jeffrey's side.

Cliftonville were off colour throughout a contest in which they did not register a shot on target, and found themselves 2-0 down after the break when Ryan O'Reilly brought McElroy down after a mazy McCartan run, with McElroy dusting himself down and firing the penalty low into the corner.

McCartan, who joined the Sky Blues in the summer, capped an outstanding individual performance with a dipping free kick that put the visitors into an unassailable lead.

Captain Leroy Miller rounded off the scoring eight minutes from time, collecting Ross Redman's pass before calmly finishing past Richard Brush.