Tottenham v Arsenal quiz: Name the British north London derby goalscorers

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

A former Tottenham and ex-Arsenal player with their faces covered by a football
Here are two of the 29 British players to score in the north London derby - but who are they?

During the Premier League era some of the world's finest players have sparkled in the north London derby.

The likes of Dennis Bergkamp, Thierry Henry, Jurgen Klinsmann and Rafael van der Vaart have all scored goals in the fiercely competitive fixture between Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur.

But can you name the 29 British players who have netted?

You've got five minutes. Good luck!

Name the British players to score in the north London derby in the Premier League era?

Score: 0 / 29
05:00
You scored 0/29
Copy and share link

RankHintAnswers
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
Around the BBC - SoundsAround the BBC footer - Sounds

Top Stories