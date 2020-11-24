Olivier Giroud: How does Chelsea boss Frank Lampard solve problem?

Last updated on .From the section Chelseacomments30

Olivier Giroud and Frank Lampard
Giroud scored six goals in nine league games after lockdown and once in the FA Cup semi-final win over Manchester United

Frank Lampard has a problem and his name is Olivier Giroud.

We are, of course, talking about the kind of problem all football managers long to have. The good kind. Those that arise because of a highly talented squad and a superb striker who can barely get a look in, but reminds everyone just how good he is every time he does.

On Tuesday, Giroud came to Chelsea's rescue, coming on with 22 minutes left and nodding in a 91st-minute winner against Rennes to seal their early qualification to the last 16 of the Champions League. It was not the first time it has happened.

And yet he has only one start so far this season to go with his seven substitute appearances, and that came in the Carabao Cup.

So with an array of attacking talent in his first XI and the French World Cup winner hammering at the door demanding to be let in, how does Lampard solve a problem like Giroud?

'One of the most underrated forwards of the last five years'

Giroud, 34, was showered with praise in the aftermath of Tuesday's cameo performance, which took his total minutes on the pitch to a combined 178.

"Great" was how Lampard described him.

"It wasn't just his goal when he came on but his hold up play and physicality," the Blues boss told BT Sport. "You saw the reaction to his goal, and that wasn't just because it was a late winner, it shows what he does day to day and what he means to the team.

"He does things like he does tonight, he's great."

FA Cup banner
  • Watch 13 FA Cup second-round games on BBC iPlayer, the BBC Sport website and app this weekend. Find out more here.
FA Cup footer

In the BT studio they were even more effusive.

"Giroud is special," said former Chelsea and England midfielder Joe Cole. "Frank knows what a great lad he is and what a great servant he is.

"He is one of the most underrated players we have seen in past five years in Premier League."

Ex-England forward Peter Crouch continued on the theme: "There has been a serious lack of respect for him in past years in the Premier League and France.

"He is one of the greater players France have had in terms of goalscoring. It is time we stood up and lauded him."

The numbers back up such an assessment.

  • He has 30 goals in 4,674 minutes for Chelsea. That is roughly a goal every 155 minutes.
  • Last season, he netted 10 times in 25 appearances, scoring a goal roughly every 141 minutes.
  • This included a run of eight goals in 13 league games either side of lockdown.
  • He won the Golden Boot in the 2018-19 Europa League, with 11 goals in 14 matches as the Blues won the tournament.
  • Most impressive of all his international record: 105 games, 44 goals. Only Thierry Henry has more for the France national side.

So what's the problem?

There are two of them: Timo Werner and Tammy Abraham - the two forwards blocking Giroud's path to the first team.

German international Werner was bought for a reported £47m from RB Leipzig in the summer and is one of the most prolific forwards in Europe, with 42 goals in his last 59 club games.

Abraham is an England international and Blues academy graduate, who top-scored for the club last season with 18 goals in all competitions. He came into Tuesday's game having scored in each of Chelsea's last two league games.

What's the solution?

For starters, he could leave Stamford Bridge.

Giroud has admitted as much himself, telling Telefoot recently: "It's worrying. I thought I still had a role to play at Chelsea, but my playing time is getting reduced a lot. It's going to have to change, or else I must make a decision."

Lampard responded to that by insisting he was an important player for the club. He reiterated such feelings on Tuesday and offered him hope before a December run sees the Blues play eight times.

"I have a problem because Tammy [Abraham] is playing well and Olivier in the restart was incredible," said Lampard. "I have two players fighting for the position, but it's a good problem.

"He'll get his minutes because of the amount of games."

Purely a number nine, Giroud could be helped by the fact that Werner has been used by Lampard in one of the wide attacking roles of his front three as he looks to accommodate both the German and Abraham into his side.

But with the European Championship next summer and a place in France's squad at stake, he will not want to risk his participation through prolonged time on the bench.

"It is a real test for Frank," said Cole. "A real tough decision because Giroud is such a great professional. I would love to see him stay.

"The dream would be for the France manager to ring Giroud and tell him he is going to the tournament. That will calm him down. That would be ideal for Chelsea."

Comments

Join the conversation

30 comments

  • https://images.app.goo.gl/NT1dHMpKizeEM2mo6

  • How does Lampard solve the problem?

    Answer: by keeping Giroud.

    He’s a class player. A true professional, who is consistent and works hard.

    Any elite manager would a find a way to play a player of Giroud’s Calibre.

    Always baffled me why Arsenal sold him.

  • Arsenal😂😂😂😂

  • Great player must stay

  • Top quality, needs more game time.

    Bet those goons wish they still had him. No goals from open play in over 8 hours of football. #Arteta In

  • Just put Giroud in the bin and get on with your day...

  • How do Chelsea solve the problem they have with Lampard always using him as a last resort?

    Answers on a postcard.

  • Giroud isn’t the problem ?

  • Doesn’t help when you have Deschamps heckling from the cheap seats that he might not be a starter for France if he doesn’t get regular games. Basically agitating for a move for OG. A bit like he’s doing with Pogba. In fact I’ll go away and check if Deschamps is their agent..
    Seriously though OG is a consummate professional, just need him to sign for Nottingham Forest...

  • Great ambassador and role model. Others take note!

  • How do you solve a problem like Olivier?
    How do you not open a HYS with that?
    ;)

  • I've always thought he has been underrated at a player. I hope he will get more games wherever he ends up.

  • Big game player, every club wants one

  • What problem? 3 strikers and a shed load of attacking midfielders. I would say Giroud’s previous club have the problem.

  • just put him on crazy wages so he wont leave

  • The problem is Chelsea, not Giroud. Look at the forwards Chelsea have let go; Costa, Lukaku, Crespo, Morata. All of them did well elsewhere!

    • DeepDarkBlue replied:
      Costa was a goal machine at Chelsea! He won the league!! He had to be sold purely because if you didn't clip his nails & muzzle him in the dressing room he was going to eat an opponent on one of his 'angry' days.
      Lukaku thought he was going to be Drogba 2, wasn't & was dire at Utd, Crespo & Morata didn't fancy it in the first place.
      Drogba...very big boots to fill basically.

  • If he hadn't spent so long at the Gooners not doing anything of particular note through Wengers mediocre swan song...if he'd come to CFC sooner, won trophies, leagues etc he wouldn't have remained underrated.
    Comes to Chelsea, suddenly it's 'how come he didn't look this dangerous before'? Wrong team.
    And what a fine ambassador he is for the game btw, a real professional.

    • Ben84NZ replied:
      Had the chance to go to Everton before he chose Chelsea, he would have lead the line there and judging by all the goals DCL is getting now would have been scoring plenty. Instead he chose to stay in London and be a bit part player. Really no sympathy, what did he expect?

  • Too good to be sub every week. Not fair he's so handsome and talented. So my wife says.

  • I bet Gareth has him in his England plans - Lamps that is

  • How about doing something radical and far out....like playing him!! More great analysis from the BBC....reminds me why I'm so happy to pay nearly £160 a year for this insightful sort of stuff!!!

    • Lanesra14 replied:
      I’ve always said it - the BBC have an affinity for Man Utd and Liverpool.

      You’d think it was Utd and Liverpool that are paying their bills.

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Explore the BBC