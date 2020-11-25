Scotland will be looking for revenge when they host Finland on Tuesday

Shelley Kerr's self-isolation will not disrupt her Scotland team because she planned for the possibility, says assistant Andy Thomson.

The Scots travel to Portugal on Friday before hosting Finland next Tuesday in Euro 2022 qualifiers.

But Kerr will be absent after being exposed to a Covid-19 case among the Scotland men's Under-21 backroom team.

"Shelley had pre-planned this scenario, so we knew if it did happen how we would react," Thomson explained.

"It has actually been quite smooth. Obviously the interaction is done remotely but the whole way it has been planned by Shelley has made it easier to overcome any difficulties."

While Kerr will be at home during the two qualifiers, any in-game decisions will still be made by her and relayed to Thomson by another member of the backroom team.

Two wins will put Scotland top of their section with two games remaining, after a defeat in Finland last month followed three opening wins.

"Even though it is not ideal, it will not be an excuse for anything that happens," Thomson added.

The Scottish FA are to conduct a "thorough review" after three under-21 players and several staff members tested positive and eight other squad members had to self-isolate after a game in Greece.

Thomson says he is happy with the protocols that are in place on this camp, with everyone tested five times - three times before the Portugal match and on two further occasions before welcoming Finland.

"It is our second time in this environment and we know how it works," he said. "Obviously it is different from normality, but the players are used to it and everybody feels very safe in this environment."

Midfielder Christie Murray will miss the game in Portugal as she completes a period of self-isolation following a case at her club, Birmingham City. However, she will likely return for the Finland game.

Forward Claire Emslie has withdrawn through injury, though, and has been replaced by Rachel McLauchlan.