League One
ShrewsburyShrewsbury Town19:45AccringtonAccrington Stanley
Venue: Montgomery Waters Meadow

Shrewsbury Town v Accrington Stanley

Last updated on .From the section League One

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hull13100324101430
2Lincoln City149231810829
3Peterborough1491423131028
4Charlton138231912726
5Ipswich158251915426
6Portsmouth1574426151125
7Sunderland146621812624
8Fleetwood1572625151023
9Accrington117131410422
10Doncaster126332214821
11Crewe156181716119
12Blackpool146171518-319
13Plymouth145452025-519
14Northampton155371523-818
15Wimbledon134541616017
16Gillingham135261317-417
17Rochdale144461620-416
18Swindon155192130-916
19MK Dons143561619-314
20Oxford Utd144281523-814
21Bristol Rovers133461120-913
22Burton152581929-1011
23Shrewsbury131661321-89
24Wigan1422101022-128
View full League One table

Top Stories