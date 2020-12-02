League Two
WalsallWalsall19:00StevenageStevenage
Venue: Banks's Stadium

Walsall v Stevenage

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Newport1493222121030
2Cheltenham1592424131129
3Exeter1576230181227
4Forest Green157532014626
5Cambridge1374226101625
6Leyton Orient157352417724
7Tranmere157351815324
8Carlisle147251915423
9Salford1364321111022
10Bolton156451718-122
11Morecambe156451825-722
12Colchester145632121021
13Crawley155462019119
14Port Vale156181818019
15Harrogate155461719-219
16Walsall143831316-317
17Oldham155282128-717
18Grimsby134361222-1015
19Scunthorpe134271321-814
20Barrow152762023-313
21Bradford143471419-513
22Stevenage142571015-511
23Mansfield141851319-611
24Southend141211629-235
