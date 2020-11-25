Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Former Celtic manager Martin O'Neill says the "vitriol" from fans towards Neil Lennon is "unwarranted" as he backed his former skipper to turn the team's fortunes around and deliver 10 in a row. (Daily Record) external-link

And Celtic midfielder Callum McGregor says "everyone is together" at the club as he insisted Lennon has the full support of the players. (Sun) external-link

Benfica are decimated by coronavirus and injury for Thursday's Europa League game against Rangers, with Adel Taarabt the latest absentee after testing positive. (Daily Record) external-link

SPFL clubs could go bust in January, warns Stenhousemuir chairman Iain McMenemy, as the Scottish government is again urged to offer financial help. (Daily Mail, print edition)

Inverness Caley Thistle have denied "malicious" claims they breached Covid-19 protocols by bussing in stewards from a tier four area. (Daily Express, print edition)

Midfielder Charlie Adam says Dundee's poor Championship form "isn't what I signed up for" as the former Scotland international admitted he hasn't been good enough this season. (Courier) external-link

Ross County defender Tom Grivosti faces up to two months out with a suspected hamstring tear. (Press & Journal) external-link