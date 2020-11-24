Best Fifa Football Awards 2020: Liverpool quartet, Lucy Bronze and Marcelo Bielsa up for awards
Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk, Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Thiago Alcantara are in the running for the men's prize in the Best Fifa Football Awards.
Manchester City midfielder Kevin de Bruyne is also in contention as part of the 11-player men's shortlist.
England and Manchester City defender Lucy Bronze is one of the 11 players nominated for the women's award.
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp and Leeds United counterpart Marcelo Bielsa are on the men's manager shortlist.
Chelsea manager Emma Hayes is in the running for the women's manager award, along with the Netherlands manager Sarina Wiegman, who will take over as England head coach in September 2021.
Fifa says the winners will be chosen via a "combined voting process involving the captains and head coaches of all national teams around the globe, an online ballot of fans and submissions from a select group of more than 200 media representatives".
Voting will take place between 25 November and 9 December, with the results being announced during a ceremony on 17 December.
Tottenham forward Son Heung-min's goal against Burnley has been nominated for Fifa's Puskas Award.
Wales captain Sophie Ingle's Women's Super League goal for Chelsea against Arsenal and an effort by Dundalk's Jordan Flores against Shamrock Rovers are other nominees.
Full men's player shortlist
Thiago Alcantara (Spain, Liverpool)
Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal, Juventus)
Kevin de Bruyne (Belgium, Manchester City)
Robert Lewandowski (Poland, Bayern Munich)
Sadio Mane (Senegal, Liverpool)
Kylian Mbappe (France, Paris St-Germain)
Lionel Messi (Argentina, Barcelona)
Neymar (Brazil, Paris St-Germain)
Sergio Ramos (Spain, Real Madrid)
Mohamed Salah (Egypt, Liverpool)
Virgil van Dijk (Netherlands, Liverpool)
Full women's player shortlist
Lucy Bronze (England, Manchester City)
Delphine Cascarino (France, Lyon)
Caroline Graham Hansen (Norway, Barcelona)
Pernille Harder (Denmark, Chelsea)
Jennifer Hermoso (Spain, Barcelona)
Ji So-yun (South Korea, Chelsea)
Sam Kerr (Australia, Chelsea)
Saki Kumagai (Japan, Lyon)
Dzsenifer Marozsan (Germany, Lyon)
Vivianne Miedema (Netherlands, Arsenal)
Wendie Renard (France, Lyon)
Full men's coach shortlist
Marcelo Bielsa (Argentina, Leeds United)
Hans-Dieter Flick (Germany, Bayern Munich)
Jurgen Klopp (Germany, Liverpool)
Julen Lopetegui (Spain, Sevilla)
Zinedine Zidane (France, Real Madrid)
Full women's coach shortlist
Lluis Cortes (Spain, Barcelona)
Rita Guarino (Italy, Juventus)
Emma Hayes (England, Chelsea)
Stephan Lerch (Germany, Wolfsburg)
Hege Riise (Norway, LSK Kvinner)
Jean-Luc Vasseur (France, Lyon)
Sarina Wiegman (Netherlands, Dutch national team)
I mean, Sergio Ramos & Neymar.. both players of incredible ability but Ramos' ego has gone out of control, all he does now is Panenka Penalties & defend badly, while Neymar is nowhere near the player he should be at this point in his career.. but they both have loadsa insta followers
Snubbed!
Agree? = Upvote
Really agree? = Downvote
How is messi and neymar in this list? They both had a poor year and Messis bad season is continuing, Barca mid table and being overshadowed by Ansu Fati.
Is her addition some form of wind up?
Give him Ballon d'or, too. He deserves it.
No hair gel, no tattoos, no bragging on social media, no politics, no nastiness.
Investing in youth , disadvantaged kids.
Role model who also is extremely good in playing football and scoring bags of goals. Bit unlucky like George Best when it comes to the national side. You cannot achieve much playing with grosickis.