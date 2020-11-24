Best Fifa Football Awards 2020: Liverpool quartet, Lucy Bronze and Marcelo Bielsa up for awards

Thiago Alcantara helped Bayern Munich win last season's Champions League before moving to Liverpool
Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk, Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Thiago Alcantara are in the running for the men's prize in the Best Fifa Football Awards.

Manchester City midfielder Kevin de Bruyne is also in contention as part of the 11-player men's shortlist.

England and Manchester City defender Lucy Bronze is one of the 11 players nominated for the women's award.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp and Leeds United counterpart Marcelo Bielsa are on the men's manager shortlist.

Chelsea manager Emma Hayes is in the running for the women's manager award, along with the Netherlands manager Sarina Wiegman, who will take over as England head coach in September 2021.

Fifa says the winners will be chosen via a "combined voting process involving the captains and head coaches of all national teams around the globe, an online ballot of fans and submissions from a select group of more than 200 media representatives".

Voting will take place between 25 November and 9 December, with the results being announced during a ceremony on 17 December.

Tottenham forward Son Heung-min's goal against Burnley has been nominated for Fifa's Puskas Award.

Wales captain Sophie Ingle's Women's Super League goal for Chelsea against Arsenal and an effort by Dundalk's Jordan Flores against Shamrock Rovers are other nominees.

Full men's player shortlist

Thiago Alcantara (Spain, Liverpool)

Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal, Juventus)

Kevin de Bruyne (Belgium, Manchester City)

Robert Lewandowski (Poland, Bayern Munich)

Sadio Mane (Senegal, Liverpool)

Kylian Mbappe (France, Paris St-Germain)

Lionel Messi (Argentina, Barcelona)

Neymar (Brazil, Paris St-Germain)

Sergio Ramos (Spain, Real Madrid)

Mohamed Salah (Egypt, Liverpool)

Virgil van Dijk (Netherlands, Liverpool)

Full women's player shortlist

Lucy Bronze (England, Manchester City)

Delphine Cascarino (France, Lyon)

Caroline Graham Hansen (Norway, Barcelona)

Pernille Harder (Denmark, Chelsea)

Jennifer Hermoso (Spain, Barcelona)

Ji So-yun (South Korea, Chelsea)

Sam Kerr (Australia, Chelsea)

Saki Kumagai (Japan, Lyon)

Dzsenifer Marozsan (Germany, Lyon)

Vivianne Miedema (Netherlands, Arsenal)

Wendie Renard (France, Lyon)

Full men's coach shortlist

Marcelo Bielsa (Argentina, Leeds United)

Hans-Dieter Flick (Germany, Bayern Munich)

Jurgen Klopp (Germany, Liverpool)

Julen Lopetegui (Spain, Sevilla)

Zinedine Zidane (France, Real Madrid)

Full women's coach shortlist

Lluis Cortes (Spain, Barcelona)

Rita Guarino (Italy, Juventus)

Emma Hayes (England, Chelsea)

Stephan Lerch (Germany, Wolfsburg)

Hege Riise (Norway, LSK Kvinner)

Jean-Luc Vasseur (France, Lyon)

Sarina Wiegman (Netherlands, Dutch national team)

  • This is about the profile of the player & not the performance, its basically a PR exercise as opposed to an award

    I mean, Sergio Ramos & Neymar.. both players of incredible ability but Ramos' ego has gone out of control, all he does now is Panenka Penalties & defend badly, while Neymar is nowhere near the player he should be at this point in his career.. but they both have loadsa insta followers

    • BRIAN666 replied:
      Hmm I'd argue the fact that Madrid have lost 7 of their last 8 games in the CL without Ramos speaks volumes even if I'm not that keen on the bloke. Agree with you on Neymar wholeheartedly - god knows what he did to be nominated.

  • Hard to look past Lewandowski this year, he's been sensational.

    • Red Mist replied:
      My gran would look sensational in the German farmers league. She's 93 years old and still quicker than Robert Slowandowski

  • Thank you for shoehorning women's football into my daily football news ritual BBC. There already is a Women's Football page, please establish a Men's Football page so I can read what I want to again without shoehorned 'woke' topics.

    • Barackaddict replied:
      Exactly, Women's Football news is not general "Football" news. They had an article about a player missing a game due to injury in the Everton Women's team on the front page last week. Everton Women's average attendance is 402 for context.

  • What about Wayne Shaw the pie eating goaly?

    Snubbed!

    Agree? = Upvote
    Really agree? = Downvote

  • Where's Ole? I thought they were back! Rio old us they were back??

    • Malc replied:
      lol

  • Out of this list Lewa has to win it!

    How is messi and neymar in this list? They both had a poor year and Messis bad season is continuing, Barca mid table and being overshadowed by Ansu Fati.

  • Great if a Liverpool player wins it, and if Klopp gets the coach award. Bit surprised Haaland is not on the list...is it cos he won the Golden Boy? Are they not allowed to be on both lists? Probably should be Lewandoski for the award and Klopp for the coach gong.

    • manutddev replied:
      Surely it should be Flick for coach

  • Some of the names on that list are questionable at best. Messi, Ronaldo, Zidane. I mean they are just on there because who they are, not how they performed last season.. one day we'll have a list 100% on merit and not popularity.

  • Who’s Lucy Bronze?

    Is her addition some form of wind up?

    • John replied:
      She's the one the BBC keep mentioning in headlines until you know her name

  • Zidane - how the hell has he managed the list??

  • They made a mistake - Neymar is on the FINA divers list not the FIFA footbal list.

  • I’m surprised Zidane is shortlisted given how far his team has been falling behind of late. Pep of Man City must be scratching his head.

  • Why are goal keepers never represented? strikers may be the glory boys but keepers are the most important. Many will disagree with me but you can win games by relying upon multiple strikers, midfielders or even defender free kicks but in the modern game attacks so often starts at the back and no team ever succeeds without a good keeper whilst many fall apart through the weakness at the back.

    • angryangler replied:
      I know why isn't Alison nominated?, I was thinking. YNWA

  • GRRRRRRR, women playing football! Why aren't they all at home, making me a sandwich?! Hold on, I just need to adjust my right eye that's swivelled a little too far...

    • Malc replied:
      LOL, are you sure the eye problem isnt from being hit by a wife/girlfriend/mum before they realised that you were just joking?

  • Klopp and mane.

  • It has to be Robert Bestesowski.
    Give him Ballon d'or, too. He deserves it.
    No hair gel, no tattoos, no bragging on social media, no politics, no nastiness.
    Investing in youth , disadvantaged kids.
    Role model who also is extremely good in playing football and scoring bags of goals. Bit unlucky like George Best when it comes to the national side. You cannot achieve much playing with grosickis.

    • Generic Liverpool Fan 99 replied:
      Give him the balon d'or (its not the balon d'or, in any case) because he doesn't have tattoos or hair gel, has "no politics" and isn't engaged in "bragging on social media"? These are some bizarre criteria for your determination of best player but it would be really easy to miss the dog whistle if one wasn't paying attention. Pitiful

  • As a Leeds fan, slightly surprised to see Marcelo in there...I think he's done a fantastic job and I suppose relative to the others in this list he has worked absolute wonders with us. I can't think of another manager in England other than perhaps Wilder who'd deserve a nomination. Can't speak for the rest of the world though, I'm not that clued up.

    • Simple Safe Spam-free replied:
      Level-headed comment re Bielsa.

      Not sure about Wilder. Nuno Santo took Wolves to a higher placed finish in first season back in PL than Wilder achieved (and maintained same 7th place in the 2nd season/last season...while SUFC are bombing in theirs).

      Roger's taking Leicester to European qualification last season was also bigger achievement than Wilders 9th place.

  • Totally baffled by the love in with Bielsa.

    • snoopy replied:
      Leeds play great football, got promoted and since his arrival leeds have kept more clean sheets than any English club in the last three years.
      That's why he's loved and on the list.

  • Best of luck Marcelo!

  • Lewandowski deserves it.

    • Red Mist replied:
      Fast track bully. How many goals did he score against Liverpool in his last 3 games? ZERO in 270 minutes. Never looked like scoring. In fact Bayern only scored 1 goal and that was a Matip own goal - shows how good the German league is!

