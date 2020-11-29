The FA Cup - Second Round
Bristol RoversBristol Rovers13:30DarlingtonDarlington
Venue: Memorial Stadium, England

Bristol Rovers v Darlington

FA Cup

Line-ups

Bristol Rovers

  • 32Jaakkola
  • 22Hare
  • 5Ehmer
  • 26Baldwin
  • 3Leahy
  • 4Grant
  • 7Liddle
  • 14McCormick
  • 41Oztumer
  • 11Nicholson
  • 17Daly

Substitutes

  • 1van Stappershoef
  • 6Upson
  • 8Westbrooke
  • 9Hanlan
  • 15Kilgour
  • 25Harries
  • 47Koiki

Darlington

  • 1Saltmer
  • 29McMahon
  • 36Atkinson
  • 6Hunt
  • 2Watson
  • 44Reid
  • 4Wheatley
  • 8Hatfield
  • 10Campbell
  • 11Rivers
  • 19Charman

Substitutes

  • 5Laing
  • 7Hedley
  • 9Maguire
  • 12Hudson
  • 13Minter
  • 17Holness
  • 23O'Neill
Referee:
Brett Huxtable

Match report to follow.

