Bristol Rovers v Darlington

Bristol RoversBristol Rovers13:30DarlingtonDarlington
Line-ups
Bristol Rovers
- 32Jaakkola
- 22Hare
- 5Ehmer
- 26Baldwin
- 3Leahy
- 4Grant
- 7Liddle
- 14McCormick
- 41Oztumer
- 11Nicholson
- 17Daly
Substitutes
- 1van Stappershoef
- 6Upson
- 8Westbrooke
- 9Hanlan
- 15Kilgour
- 25Harries
- 47Koiki
Darlington
- 1Saltmer
- 29McMahon
- 36Atkinson
- 6Hunt
- 2Watson
- 44Reid
- 4Wheatley
- 8Hatfield
- 10Campbell
- 11Rivers
- 19Charman
Substitutes
- 5Laing
- 7Hedley
- 9Maguire
- 12Hudson
- 13Minter
- 17Holness
- 23O'Neill
- Referee:
- Brett Huxtable
Match report to follow.