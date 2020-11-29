Stockport County v Yeovil Town

StockportStockport County13:30YeovilYeovil Town
Line-ups
Stockport
- 1Hinchliffe
- 29Hogan
- 16Keane
- 5Palmer
- 15Stott
- 7Thomas
- 18Croasdale
- 8Rooney
- 14Kitching
- 19Reid
- 10Jennings
Substitutes
- 2Minihan
- 3Jennings
- 6Maynard
- 9Bennett
- 11Williams
- 21Barnes
- 26Britton
Yeovil
- 1Smith
- 6Bradley
- 3Dickinson
- 22Lee
- 4Wilkinson
- 5Warburton
- 32Staunton
- 18Skendi
- 14Duffus
- 7Quigley
- 33Dagnall
Substitutes
- 2Leadbitter
- 9Murphy
- 11Palmer
- 13John
- 16Rogers
- 20Burke
- 44Smith
- Referee:
- Thomas Bramall
Match report to follow.