The FA Cup - Second Round
StockportStockport County13:30YeovilYeovil Town
Venue: Edgeley Park, England

Stockport County v Yeovil Town

Last updated on .From the section FA Cup

Line-ups

Stockport

  • 1Hinchliffe
  • 29Hogan
  • 16Keane
  • 5Palmer
  • 15Stott
  • 7Thomas
  • 18Croasdale
  • 8Rooney
  • 14Kitching
  • 19Reid
  • 10Jennings

Substitutes

  • 2Minihan
  • 3Jennings
  • 6Maynard
  • 9Bennett
  • 11Williams
  • 21Barnes
  • 26Britton

Yeovil

  • 1Smith
  • 6Bradley
  • 3Dickinson
  • 22Lee
  • 4Wilkinson
  • 5Warburton
  • 32Staunton
  • 18Skendi
  • 14Duffus
  • 7Quigley
  • 33Dagnall

Substitutes

  • 2Leadbitter
  • 9Murphy
  • 11Palmer
  • 13John
  • 16Rogers
  • 20Burke
  • 44Smith
Referee:
Thomas Bramall

Match report to follow.

