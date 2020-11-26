Last updated on .From the section Football

Liverpool's Anfield stadium has not been able to welcome fans inside since before the club lifted last season's Premier League title

England's regional tiers have been announced, for when the current national lockdown ends on 2 December.

It means some football clubs can welcome limited numbers of spectators back into their grounds.

Arsenal could be the first Premier League club to have home fans at Emirates Stadium for their Europa League tie with Rapid Vienna on 3 December.

The first Premier League fixtures to welcome fans could be Brighton v Southampton, Chelsea v Leeds, Liverpool v Wolves, Tottenham v Arsenal and West Ham v Manchester United over the weekend of 5 and 6 December.

Six English Football League matches could see the return of fans on 2 December with Luton, Wycombe, Charlton, Shrewsbury, Cambridge and Carlisle all placed in tier two.

In tier one, a maximum of 4,000 fans will be allowed at outdoor events - although no clubs currently fall into tier one.

Up to 2,000 people will be allowed in tier two areas but none in tier three.

Organised grassroots sport will be able to resume, and gyms and leisure centres can reopen across all tiers.

Tiers will be reviewed every two weeks.

So, where does your club fit and when can fans return?

Premier League

Arsenal - Tier 2, up to 2,000 fans allowed. Upcoming home fixtures: Rapid Vienna (3 Dec), Burnley (13 Dec), Southampton (15 Dec)

Aston Villa - Tier 3

Brighton & Hove Albion - Tier 2, up to 2,000 fans allowed. Upcoming home fixtures: Southampton (5 Dec)

Burnley - Tier 3

Chelsea - Tier 2, up to 2,000 fans allowed. Upcoming home fixtures: Leeds (5 Dec), Krasnodar (8 Dec)

Crystal Palace - Tier 2, up to 2,000 fans allowed. Upcoming home fixtures: Tottenham (12 Dec)

Everton - Tier 2, up to 2,000 fans allowed. Upcoming home fixtures: Chelsea (12 Dec)

Fulham - Tier 2, up to 2,000 fans allowed. Upcoming home fixtures: Liverpool (12 Dec), Brighton (15 Dec)

Leeds United - Tier 3

Leicester City - Tier 3

Liverpool - Tier 2, up to 2,000 fans allowed. Upcoming home fixtures: Wolves (5 Dec), Tottenham (16 Dec)

Manchester City - Tier 3

Manchester United - Tier 3

Newcastle United - Tier 3

Sheffield United - Tier 3

Southampton - Tier 2, up to 2,000 fans allowed. Upcoming home fixtures: Sheffield Utd (12 Dec)

Tottenham Hotspur - Tier 2, up to 2,000 fans allowed. Upcoming home fixtures: Arsenal (5 Dec), Royal Antwerp (10 Dec)

West Bromwich Albion - Tier 3

West Ham United - Tier 2, up to 2,000 fans allowed. Upcoming home fixtures: Man Utd (5 Dec), Crystal Palace (15 Dec)

Wolverhampton Wanderers - Tier 3

Championship

AFC Bournemouth - Tier 2, up to 2,000 fans allowed. Upcoming home fixtures: Huddersfield (12 Dec), Wycombe (15 Dec)

Barnsley - Tier 3

Birmingham City - Tier 3

Blackburn Rovers - Tier 3

Brentford - Tier 2, up to 2,000 fans allowed. Upcoming home fixtures: Blackburn (5 Dec), Derby (9 Dec)

Bristol City - Tier 3

Cardiff City - spectators are not permitted at any sporting events in Wales

Coventry City - Tier 3

Derby County - Tier 3

Huddersfield Town - Tier 3

Luton Town - Tier 2, up to 2,000 fans allowed. Upcoming home fixtures: Norwich (2 Dec), Preston (12 Dec)

Middlesbrough - Tier 3

Millwall - Tier 2, up to 2,000 fans allowed. Upcoming home fixtures: Derby (5 Dec), QPR (8 Dec)

Norwich City - Tier 2, up to 2,000 fans allowed. Upcoming home fixtures: Sheffield Wednesday (5 Dec), Nottingham Forest (9 Dec)

Nottingham Forest - Tier 3

Preston North End - Tier 3

Queens Park Rangers - Tier 2, up to 2,000 fans allowed. Upcoming home fixtures: Reading (12 Dec), Stoke (15 Dec)

Reading - Tier 2, up to 2,000 fans allowed. Upcoming home fixtures: Nottingham Forest (5 Dec), Birmingham (9 Dec), Norwich (16 Dec)

Rotherham United - Tier 3

Sheffield Wednesday - Tier 3

Stoke City - Tier 3

Swansea City - spectators are not permitted at any sporting events in Wales

Watford - Tier 2, up to 2,000 fans allowed. Upcoming home fixtures: Cardiff (5 Dec), Rotherham (8 Dec), Brentford (15 Dec)

Wycombe Wanderers - Tier 2, up to 2,000 fans allowed. Upcoming home fixtures: Stoke (2 Dec), Coventry (12 Dec)

League One

Accrington Stanley - Tier 3

AFC Wimbledon - Tier 2, up to 2,000 fans allowed. Upcoming home fixtures: Bristol Rovers (5 Dec)

Blackpool - Tier 3

Bristol Rovers - Tier 3

Burton Albion - Tier 3

Charlton Athletic - Tier 2, up to 2,000 fans allowed. Upcoming home fixtures: MK Dons (2 Dec), Wimbledon (12 Dec), Bristol Rovers (15 Dec)

Crewe Alexandra - Tier 2, up to 2,000 fans allowed. Upcoming home fixtures: Northampton (12 Dec), Plymouth (15 Dec)

Doncaster Rovers - Tier 3

Fleetwood Town - Tier 3

Gillingham - Tier 3

Hull City - Tier 3

Ipswich Town - Tier 2, up to 2,000 fans allowed. Upcoming home fixtures: Portsmouth (12 Dec), Burton (15 Dec)

Lincoln City - Tier 3

Milton Keynes Dons - Tier 2, up to 2,000 fans allowed. Upcoming home fixtures: Norwich City U21 (8 Dec), Burton (12 Dec), Peterborough (15 Dec)

Northampton Town - Tier 2, up to 2,000 fans allowed. Upcoming home fixtures: Doncaster (5 Dec)

Oxford United - Tier 2, up to 2,000 fans allowed. Upcoming home fixtures: Hull (5 Dec), Forest Green (8 Dec), Northampton (15 Dec)

Peterborough United - Tier 2, up to 2,000 fans allowed. Upcoming home fixtures: Rochdale (12 Dec)

Plymouth Argyle - Tier 2, up to 2,000 fans allowed. Upcoming home fixtures: Ipswich (5 Dec)

Portsmouth - Tier 2, up to 2,000 fans allowed. Upcoming home fixtures: Peterborough (5 Dec), Fleetwood (15 Dec)

Rochdale - Tier 3

Shrewsbury Town - Tier 2, up to 2,000 fans allowed. Upcoming home fixtures: Accrington Stanley (2 Dec), Charlton (5 Dec), Lincoln (8 Dec)

Sunderland - Tier 3

Swindon Town - Tier 2, up to 2,000 fans allowed. Upcoming home fixtures: Fleetwood (12 Dec)

Wigan Athletic - Tier 3

League Two

Barrow - Tier 2, up to 2,000 fans allowed. Upcoming home fixtures: Salford City (5 Dec)

Bolton Wanderers - Tier 3

Bradford City - Tier 3

Cambridge United - Tier 2, up to 2,000 fans allowed. Upcoming home fixtures: Mansfield (2 Dec), Oldham (5 Dec), Gillingham (8 Dec), Colchester (15 Dec)

Carlisle United - Tier 2, up to 2,000 fans allowed. Upcoming home fixtures: Salford City (2 Dec), Stevenage (12 Dec), Mansfield (15 Dec)

Cheltenham Town - Tier 2, up to 2,000 fans allowed. Upcoming home fixtures: Exeter (5 Dec), Portsmouth (8 Dec), Bolton (15 Dec)

Colchester United - Tier 2, up to 2,000 fans allowed. Upcoming home fixtures: Grimsby (5 Dec)

Crawley Town - Tier 2, up to 2,000 fans allowed. Upcoming home fixtures: Barrow (12 Dec), Bradford (15 Dec)

Exeter City - Tier 2, up to 2,000 fans allowed. Upcoming home fixtures: Northampton (8 Dec), Tranmere (12 Dec), Harrogate (15 Dec)

Forest Green Rovers - Tier 2 , up to 2,000 fans allowed. Upcoming home fixtures: Cambridge (12 Dec)

Grimsby Town - Tier 3

Harrogate Town - Tier 2, up to 2,000 fans allowed. Upcoming home fixtures: Forest Green (5 Dec)

Leyton Orient - Tier 2, up to 2,000 fans allowed. Upcoming home fixtures: Bristol Rovers (8 Dec), Newport (12 Dec)

Mansfield Town - Tier 3

Morecambe - Tier 3

Newport County - spectators are not permitted at any sporting events in Wales

Oldham Athletic - Tier 3

Port Vale - Tier 3

Salford City - Tier 3

Scunthorpe United - Tier 3

Southend United - Tier 2, up to 2,000 fans allowed. Upcoming home fixtures: Scunthorpe (12 Dec), Grimsby (15 Dec)

Stevenage - Tier 2, up to 2,000 fans allowed. Upcoming home fixtures: Southend (5 Dec)

Tranmere Rovers - Tier 2, up to 2,000 fans allowed. Upcoming home fixtures: Walsall (5 Dec), Stevenage (15 Dec)

Walsall - Tier 3