Lennon responds to Celtic fans' ‘hysteria’

Europa League: Sparta Prague v Celtic Venue: Generali Arena, Prague Date: Thursday, 26 November Time: 17:55 GMT Coverage: Listen to commentary on Sportsound and follow live text coverage on the BBC Sport website and app

Neil Lennon says Celtic chief executive Peter Lawwell remains "very supportive" amid fans' public protests for him to be removed as manager.

Celtic, pursuing a record 10th title in succession, trail Rangers by 11 points with two games in hand having won two of eight in all competitions.

The Green Brigade displayed a "Save the ten - time to go Neil" banner at Celtic Park and urged his exit in a statement.

"All of us are not happy with how things are panning out," said Lennon.

"There's a calmness about Peter and the board, there's no panic. We've been over the course and distance many times before.

"I speak to Peter every day. He's very, very supportive, so it's as you are. Let's get improvement, some wins, let's play the type of football we know we are capable of."

Lennon, preparing for Thursday's Europa League match away to Sparta Prague, insists he is the man to steer the club through their "sticky patch".

He expressed disappointment at the fans' banner, but defended their right to state their opinion.

"I've reconciled myself, that maybe I'm not going to be everyone's cup of tea," he added. "It's a great privilege doing this job, the club means a lot to me and it has done for the last 20 years.

"I'm strong, my backroom team is strong and the players are going to get more consistent as we go along.

"The bottom line is that we haven't made that bad a start to the season. In terms of the league we've lost one game. Compared to other seasons it's not as bad as people have made it out to be."