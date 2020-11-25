Last updated on .From the section Irish

Sligo's Ronan Coughlan (right) scored one of the home team's penalties

Derry City's League of Ireland campaign is over after they lost their FAI Cup quarter-final against Sligo Rovers on a penalty shootout.

The match failed to produce a goal in 120-plus minutes of football but Sligo clinched the shootout 3-1.

Ex-Derry man Junior Ogedi-Uzokwe missed first but Candstripes skipper Conor McCormack blazed over before Walter Figueira and Ibrahim Meite also missed.

Sligo's win earns them a semi-final with Shamrock Rovers on Sunday.