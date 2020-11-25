Last updated on .From the section Football

Gordon Taylor has headed up the PFA since 1981

Professional Footballers' Association chief executive Gordon Taylor is to stand down at the end of the season.

The 75-year-old has been chief executive of the organisation since 1981 and a letter announcing his resignation will be sent to members on Wednesday afternoon.

In 2019, the PFA commenced a "full and open review" into its finances.

This review was completed in July and Taylor's letter is understood to also contain its key recommendations.

Taylor announced the review in November 2018 following intense criticism of the players' union.

At the time, he said the organisation's entire management committee, including himself, would stand down at the annual general meeting following the report's release, which will take place on Thursday.

However, the PFA has recently come under more scrutiny around the issue of dementia, which is a growing concern for former players and the subject of fury from some over a perceived lack of action and support by the PFA.

Earlier on Wednesday, John Stiles - the son of former England international Nobby Stiles, who died in October - had called for the resignation of Taylor and his leadership team.

The PFA announced its Neurodegenerative Disease Working Group (NDWG) last week, which would seek to consult the likes of Dawn Astle - the daughter of Jeff Astle - and former Blackburn Rovers forward Chris Sutton, who has also been critical of the union after his father, a former footballer, was diagnosed with dementia.

Sutton has told BBC Sport he has "no plan to join the taskforce and doesn't want to be associated with the PFA in its current guise".

The PFA also said it would continue to fund Dr Willie Stewart's research into the issue after the neuropathologist found last year that former footballers were between two and five times more likely to die from degenerative brain diseases.

And on Friday it called for heading in training to be reduced in order to protect current players while a potential link between heading and long-term brain injuries exists.

More to follow.