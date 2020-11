An 18-year-old Diego Maradona skips away from Paul Hegarty in the Hampden sun back in June 1979

Diego Maradona will forever be cherished by Scots for his 'Hand of God' moment in Mexico 1986, but his links with Scotland run much deeper.

The Argentine legend, who died on Wednesday at the age of 60, scored his first international goal as a relatively unknown wonderkid in a stunning display at Hampden in 1979. And, almost three decades later, he took charge of his first game as national team coach at the same venue.

Here, BBC Scotland looks back at some of the memories of those occasions...

June 1979 - Two future national icons in the form of Argentina's Maradona and Scotland's Kenny Dalglish face off in a friendly match at Hampden, the game in which the Argentine scored his first senior international goal in a 3-1 win

November 2008 - Almost three decades later, Maradona, now national team coach, is greeted by a swarm of press as his Argentina side arrive in Glasgow for another friendly game against Scotland

Over 29 years on from his last visit to Scotland, the recently appointed head coach of Argentina was a source of media frenzy at Glasgow's Radisson Hotel

Maradona shows his colourful side, which was so often on show throughout his career, as he holds aloft Celtic ballboy Adam Brown after he found the missing piece of a chain owned by Argentina player Fernando Gago, which was lost during a training session at Celtic Park

Maradona walks out at Hampden as he prepares to take charge of his first game as boss of his beloved Argentina