Every team in the four-tier SPFL received money from James Anderson this year

Philanthropist James Anderson has been nominated for Fifa's Fan Award for his donations to Scottish football.

The Edinburgh-based fund manager gave over £3m to the men's senior game and £250,000 for women's football, as well as donating £300,000 at youth level.

Anderson is one of three nominees for the award, which "recognises an outstanding fan moment or gesture" and has been decided by a panel of experts.

Fans will choose the winner, with the outcome announced on 17 December.

Speaking in August, Anderson said one of his motivations was to help "suffering, smaller towns".

He described football as one of the "few institutions that cross the boundaries of society at the moment".