Steve Cooper says he contacted the Football Association over referee Andy Woolmer before Swansea City's 1-1 draw with Sheffield Wednesday.

There was controversy in stoppage time when Cooper felt his team should have had a penalty or seen a potential winner from Kasey Palmer stand.

Northamptonshire official Woolmer gave the Owls a free-kick.

"One thing was for sure, that whatever the decision was, it was not going to us," said Swans boss Cooper.

"It's personal unfortunately.

"Apparently it was a foul on the goalkeeper that he blew the whistle for. Good luck in writing about that one, whatever it was.

"But it was a performance I predicted from the official and one that I spoke to the governing body about a few days ago. My prediction was right."

The BBC has asked the FA and the Professional Game Match Officials Board, the body responsible for referees in English professional football, to comment.

Cooper clarified that he "spoke on the phone to the FA" about Woolmer, who had not previously refereed Swansea this season but took charge of five of their games last season.

"There were a few warning signs with the appointment, and maybe my gripe isn't just with the performance on the pitch, maybe it's with how he came to be here," Cooper added.

"I don't want to say too much, because we know who loses in these situations, and it's me and the club with a fine.

"I thought I knew where things were going to go tonight and sometimes I don't get things right, but I did with this one."

Swansea felt a Wednesday player had handled in the late goalmouth scramble which led to a free-kick for the visitors.

Cooper also suggested Palmer's goal could have stood, as the midfielder's volley flew into the net within a couple of seconds of the whistle being blown.

Swansea's head coach was also unhappy with a challenge on Korey Smith which left him with a "terrible gash" on the back of his calf but went unpunished.