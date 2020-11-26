Europa League: Can you name Scottish clubs' group stage opponents?
Four Scottish clubs have appeared in the group stages of the Uefa Cup or Europa League since they were instituted.
But how well do you remember the respective campaigns of Celtic, Rangers, Aberdeen and Hearts? Can you name each of their group-stage opponents if we give you their country of origin and season?
You can just attempt to identify your club's rivals... or you can try and name all 42 teams in 12 minutes.
Who were Celtic's Europa opponents?
Who were Rangers' Europa opponents?
Who were Aberdeen's Europa opponents?
Who were Hearts' Europa opponents?
