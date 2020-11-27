After a three-month delay, 77 games and three forfeits, we've finally emerged from the group stage into the bright lights of the Scottish League Cup last 16.

Just making it this far is something of an achievement for a competition which looked in danger of being swallowed up by Covid-19 this season.

But with four Premiership sides now entering the fray to take the top-flight total to nine, alongside six from the Championship and one from the third tier, it's all systems go for the knockout phase.

So, what are the things to watch on League Cup last-16 weekend?

David v Goliath as Falkirk host Rangers

The lowest-placed team still standing in the competition are paired with the highest as League One Falkirk host Premiership leaders Rangers on Sunday.

If there's one tie that screams David v Goliath, this is it. Steve Gerrard's side have been imperious as they continue to rack up eye-watering stats - unbeaten all season, 18 wins from 22 games, 60 goals scored, nine conceded, 17 clean sheets.

It's enough to strike fear into most opposition, but Falkirk come into this one flying as well. They are undefeated and two points clear in the league and have not conceded a goal in four of their past five.

Falkirk have a free hit at the Ibrox men and can take inspiration from their last home meetings. Back in 2015-16, they did the double over Rangers in the Championship with 2-1 and 3-2 wins. Repeating the feat, especially with two players out because of coronavirus, would be up there with the biggest shocks in recent Scottish football history.

Familiar foes

Let's be brutally honest, it's not the most mouth-watering draw we've ever seen.

There's a distinct whiff of repetitiveness with Motherwell and St Johnstone going toe to toe for the second time in a week following a staid league draw last Saturday.

Similarly, Hibernian face Dundee less than two weeks after their group-stage meeting.

And Alloa Athletic have every right to be sick of the sight of Hearts as they host their Championship leaders four days after being tonked 3-0 at Tynecastle.

However, the beauty of cup football is that it throws up joyful surprises. While every point is a prisoner in the league, knockout ties afford the opportunity to play with attacking abandon and not worry about hanging on for a grim scoreless draw. Bring on the bedlam.

Beleaguered bosses face off

It's an under-pressure managers derby at Celtic Park where Ross County are the visitors on Sunday.

Neil Lennon's side are fresh off the back of a second 4-1 loss to Sparta Prague, the latest blow for the Celtic boss. Europe is now a write-off and many more slip-ups will just add to the feeling of angst among the support.

Being responsible for the end of Celtic's record-breaking unbeaten run in cups - which spans 35 games across more than four years - is not a tag any manager wants.

And while this game will not decide the future of Lennon's County counterpart Stuart Kettlewell, he too is in urgent need of an upturn in results.

One win in 13 league games has dropped the Dingwall club into relegation trouble and only rock-bottom Hamilton Academical have a leakier defence.

County do have history of stunning Celtic though. When the sides last met on knockout business, a League Cup semi-final in January 2016, the Highlanders triumphed and went on to lift the trophy. And while in caretaker charge, Lennon's Celtic were beaten 2-0 by then second-tier County in a 2010 Scottish Cup semi.

Martindale's Livi job audition

It's a fresh start for Livingston after Gary Holt's rather sudden resignation. With the club in a "dogfight" for Premiership survival according to their recently-departed manager, the League Cup tie offers respite.

Second-tier Ayr United - with one win inside 90 minutes in their last five - ought to be the ideal visitors. Yet it isn't quite that simple.

Livi's usually reliable artificial pitch has become a hazard on which their home form has crumbled with five defeats already this season, two more than the entirety of last term.

David Martindale, having taken interim charge with Tony Caig, is looking to steady the ship and plot a path into the quarter-finals. Martindale is among the contenders for the permanent position and a commanding win would do his chances no harm, while defeat would have the opposite effect.