Europa League - Group F
NapoliNapoli20:00HNK RijekaHNK Rijeka
Venue: San Paolo

Napoli v HNK Rijeka: Hosts to pay tribute to Maradona at Stadio San Paolo

Fans at Stadio San Paolo
Fans gathered outside the Stadio San Paolo on Wednesday to pay their respects to Diego Maradona

Napoli will pay tribute to their legendary former player Diego Maradona before their Europa League match against HNK Rijeka on Thursday.

Argentina great Maradona, who won two Serie A titles with Napoli, died on Wednesday aged 60.

The Stadio San Paolo was illuminated in Maradona's honour on Wednesday night as fans gathered to pay their respects.

Luigi de Magistris, the mayor of Naples, has proposed that the stadium be renamed in honour of Maradona.

Aurelio De Laurentiis, Napoli's owner, said he wanted to broadcast "images of Maradona's feats at the stadium" on Thursday.

A minute's silence will also be held before the match.

Maradona helped Napoli win the league title in 1987 and 1990.

Stadio San Paolo
People gathered outside the Stadio San Paolo on Wednesday night
Mourners in Naples
There are numerous murals and paintings of Maradona in Naples
Stadio San Paolo lit up
The stadium was illuminated on Wednesday following Maradona's death
Sign outside the ground
A sign reading 'the time of football has stopped - goodbye Diego' was hung outside the ground

